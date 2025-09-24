The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) is meeting on Wednesday to debate nine complaints regarding the laws in the second package of measures to reduce the deficit for which the Government has taken responsibility. More precisely, CCR postponed until October 8 the decision on the reform of special pensions for magistrates, as well as on laws targeting health, taxation and public companies. It only rejected the appeals against the restructuring of ANCOM, ANRE and ASF.

The judges of the CCR ruled on only one law, the one for streamlining the activity of autonomous administrative authorities, which aimed at restructuring ANCOM, ANRE and ASF, and established that it is constitutional. The other laws – the draft law providing for a series of measures in the field of Health, the draft law on the reform of public companies, the draft law targeting taxation – will also be debated by the CCR on October 8.

The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), SOS Romania and the Young People’s Party (POT) filed eight of the complaints, accusing the lack of parliamentary debate and the impact on the economic situation of Romanians.

“The executive branch has seized the role of Parliament and trampled on the fundamental principles of the rule of law,” the AUR reported. The ninth complaint was filed by the High Court of Cassation and Justice and concerns the law amending the retirement conditions for magistrates.

According to Digi24 sources, the CCR’s decision regarding pensions in the justice system will be postponed.

The CCR also postpones decisions on four laws regarding the Bolojan government reforms. The magistrates decided to reject the complaint on the reform of regulatory authorities.

The Constitutional Court had on its agenda today several cases concerning the laws of the second package of measures for which the Government assumed responsibility in Parliament. In total, there are nine cases, most of which were filed by AUR, SOS România and POT.

In total, there are nine files, most of the complaints being filed by AUR, SOS Romania and POT. These concern: The Law on establishing measures for the recovery and efficiency of public resources and for amending and supplementing certain normative acts; The Law on streamlining the activity of certain autonomous administrative authorities; The Law on amending and supplementing Government Emergency Ordinance no. 109/2011 on the corporate governance of public enterprises; The Law on amending and supplementing certain normative acts and for establishing measures in the health sector.

“The analysis of the projects adopted through this abusive procedure (assuming responsibility – ed.) shows an alarming picture: constitutional violations of exceptional gravity, a systematic attack on the separation of powers in the state and a deliberate attempt to concentrate legislative power in the hands of the Government”, AUR sent in a press release.

According to the cited document, “the invocation of the ’emergency’ to justify the exceptional procedure represents an institutional lie”. “Problems such as the excessive budget deficit or the health crisis did not appear overnight. They date back years, during which successive governments refused to act democratically. The artificial creation of the emergency and its use as a pretext to bypass Parliament represents a constitutional fraud and a defiance of the principle of good faith,” the statement quoted above states.

The party hopes that “the judges of the Constitutional Court will reject these projects in their entirety and send a firm signal that Romanian democracy cannot be abolished through legislative artifice.” “Romania cannot be pushed towards authoritarianism by a government that confuses responsibility with abuse of power,” AUR also said.

The party also filed four motions of censure after assuming responsibility in Parliament for five packages of measures, but these did not pass the vote of parliamentarians.

The thorny issue of the magistrates’ pensions

So, according to Digi24 sources, the Constitutional Court will not rule today on the ICCJ referral regarding the law on magistrates’ pensions, for which the Government assumed responsibility in Parliament. The judges will postpone their decision for two weeks, citing the need for more time to study the file, described as “complex” and “difficult.”

On September 4, the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) unanimously decided to refer the law modifying pensions to the Constitutional Court. “By this vote, the Supreme Court judges send a firm NO to any attempt to weaken judicial independence and the constitutional status of magistrates. Judicial independence cannot be negotiated or relativized through situational arguments. It is a fundamental condition of democracy and the rule of law,” stated the ICCJ.

The Supreme Court considers that the law changing judges’ and prosecutors’ pensions “violates no fewer than 37 binding decisions of the Constitutional Court and numerous fundamental principles of the rule of law.” The main reasons for unconstitutionality include violations of the rule of law, judicial independence, legal certainty, legality and non-retroactivity, legitimate trust, creation of unjustified discrimination, disregard for mandatory legal obligations (such as obtaining the mandatory opinion of the Superior Council of Magistracy on the final form of the law), non-compliance with constitutional provisions regarding government responsibility, and numerous binding decisions of the Constitutional Court, as well as legislative technical norms.

The Supreme Court judges also stressed that “the constitutional status of judges, and the magistracy in general, is not a privilege but an essential guarantee of the rule of law and democracy, which cannot be disregarded.”

The Government assumed responsibility in Parliament for the law changing magistrates’ retirement conditions, one of five laws adopted via this procedure. The law provides that judges, prosecutors, assistant magistrates at the High Court of Cassation and Justice, and assistant magistrates at the Constitutional Court with a total of at least 35 years of work experience, including at least 25 years in these positions, may retire at the standard retirement age set by public pension legislation and receive a service pension equal to 55% of the calculation base represented by the average gross monthly salaries and bonuses subject to social security contributions over the last 60 months of work before retirement. The net service pension cannot exceed 70% of the net income earned in the last month before retirement.