CCR: Only Second-Round Presidential Appeals Can Be Reviewed

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) announced today, December 5, in a press release, that it has received requests and petitions regarding the presidential elections, which are to be examined, but specifies that “at this stage of the electoral process, the Court may examine appeals filed by qualified candidates in the second round of the presidential elections”.

“Considering the requests of mass media representatives regarding the receipt of petitions and requests regarding the conduct of the elections for the position of President of Romania, the Constitutional Court specifies that these have been registered and are to be examined according to constitutional and legal provisions, within the process of validating the elections“, the CCR announced in a press release sent this evening.

“ At this stage of the electoral process, in accordance with the constitutional provisions, the Court may examine appeals filed by qualified candidates in the second round of the presidential elections,” the CCR also specifies. The clarifications come after, during the course of today, the Court received four notifications requesting the annulment of the results from the first round of the presidential elections, according to CCR officials.

Notifications in this regard were filed by the National School of Political and Administrative Studies (SNSPA), the National Institute for the Study of Totalitarianism, the Calea Europeașa publication and independent candidate Cristian Terheş.

After the CCR validated the results of the first round of voting, there is no appeal against the decision already pronounced, declared the president of the AEP, Toni Greblă.

“After the CCR validated the results of the first round of voting, there is no appeal against that decision pronounced by the Court, and there is no longer, because the deadlines have been exceeded, any possibility of contesting the results of the first round of voting”, declared Toni Greblă, in an intervention on Antena 3.