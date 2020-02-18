Ceausescus’ living son asks to be considered victim in the Revolution file.

Valentin Ceausescu, the living son of the former communist dictators, Nicolae and Elena Ceausescu, has asked the court to be injured party in the Revolution file, currently pending at the High Court of Cassation and Justice, Adevărul reports.

More precisely, Valentin Ceausescu’s move is related to the prosecutors’ depositions in the indictment, namely that the diversions created after December 22, 1989 by Ion Iliescu, Gelu Voican Voiculescu and other generals would have prompted “the circumstances for convicting and executing Elena and Nicolae Ceausescu” in a fake criminal trial.

A source quoted by the above-mentioned outlet says that Valentin Ceausescu’s name appears in the indictment, that he has not claims, but he can be civil part until the referral reading.

The Military Section with the Prosecutor General’s Office sent to court the December 1989 Revolution file in April last year, in which Ion Iliescu, Gelu Voican Voiculescu, Iosif Rus and Emil Dumitrescu were charged with crimes against humanity.

The file includes 3.330 volumes, of which 2,030 have been instrumented after June 13, 2016.