The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) officially announced on October 17 that it is prosecuting 18 employees of the Central Military Hospital “Dr. Carol Davila” in the corruption case involving European funds. Florentina Ioniță, the hospital’s commander, was placed under judicial control on a bail of 1 million lei.

The investigation involves 19 locations in Bucharest and Ilfov County, including the hospital and private residences.

The total estimated damage amounts to approximately 8.3 million Romanian lei. Ioniță faces charges including abuse of office and usurpation of official functions.

The case centers on irregularities in the implementation of the “ROCCAS II Bucharest-Ilfov” project, aimed at colorectal cancer prevention and early detection. Ioniță allegedly appointed 18 active military personnel as experts in the project, despite legal prohibitions against such dual roles. To create a semblance of legality, she reportedly delegated the signing of contracts to subordinates. The project was funded by the European Union and the Romanian state.

In response to the ongoing investigation, the Minister of Defense, Ionuț Moșteanu, decided in June not to extend Ioniță’s mandate as hospital manager. She had already received three extensions and had reached the retirement age in 2022. Consequently, her retirement process was initiated, and a temporary replacement has been appointed.

More precisely, the anti-corruption prosecutors claim that the Commander of the Central Military Emergency University Hospital “Dr. Carol Davila”, Florentina Ioniță, would have approved without having this right the staff list for a European-funded program. This is the program “Provision of health services from prevention, early detection, diagnosis and early treatment of colorectal precancerous lesions”, carried out between 2020 and 2023.

By approving the document in this way, she and 38 other experts would have been included in the project, although the last word when it comes to approving such documents should have belonged to the Minister of Defense or the Chief of the Defense Staff at that time.

“Within the selection procedure organized within the project financed from non-refundable external funds, the defendant Ioniță-Radu Florentina, in the aforementioned capacity, allegedly ordered the illegal hiring of experts for various positions related to the project, outside the organizational chart of the medical unit”, the DNA also officially emphasized.

Subsequently, after the approval of the documents within the project on European funds by Florentina Ioniță, she also allegedly signed the payment of salaries related to the project to 18 employees of the Military Hospital, amounting to 4.5 million lei (net value, the damage is calculated at the gross value – 8.5 million – of the salaries).

According to judicial sources, MApN staff are prohibited from accumulating positions in this type of situation and the obligation to monitor this fact also fell to the commander of the Central Military Hospital, Florentina Ioniță, something she would have knowingly omitted.

“In order to create an appearance of legality and to formally avoid the conflict of interest, in connection with the selection of the defendant Ioniță-Radu Florentina, she would have delegated the suspect Ștefani Constantin to, as employer, conclude the part-time individual employment contract for the position of scientific director, held by the defendant within the respective European project,” the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office officially explained.

In practice, Florentina Ioniță would have occupied, without having this right, also the position of scientific director within the European-funded program, and would have tried to hide this fact.

Judicial sources also told Digi24.ro that Florentina Ioniță would not have carried out any scientific activity in this European-funded project, although she would have received a net salary of 211,668 lei.

“In carrying out these criminal actions, the defendant Ioniță-Radu Florentina would have also benefited from the help of the other 18 suspects mentioned at the beginning of the press release, who would have drawn up and signed the individual time sheets, which were subsequently used to order the payment of salary rights related to the positions held within the project”, according to the official press release.