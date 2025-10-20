Constitutional Court Rejects Judges’ Pension Reform on Procedure

The Constitutional Court admitted, on Monday, the referral of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) in relation to the Law on Magistrates’ Pensions. The verdict of unconstitutionality was given on extrinsic grounds, which do not concern the aspects of the reform.

The Supreme Court accused, among other things, that “the importance of the service pension in the economy of the principle of judicial independence was once again ignored.”

Judges Cristian Deliorga, Gheorghe Stan, Bogdan Licu, Mihai Busuioc and Mihaela Ciochină voted in favor of admitting the referral filed by Lia Savnea, according to the cited sources. Simina Tănăsescu, Iulia Scântei, Csaba Asztalos and Dragoș Dacian voted to reject the referral. Thus, the vote was 5:4 in favor of admitting the High Court’s referral.

“If the admission of the complaint is based on extrinsic procedural reasons, such as, for example, issues of the CSM’s opinion, then Parliament can resume the law and adopt it, respecting the procedure. If there are intrinsic substantive unconstitutionalities, then the legislative solutions declared unconstitutional cannot be resumed, because there is a principle of constitutional rank,” explained former CCR judge Tudorel Toader. The law declared unconstitutional by the CCR stipulates that the pension of magistrates cannot be higher than 70% of the last net salary received, compared to 80% of the last gross salary received, as it is now. The normative act also stipulated setting the retirement age for magistrates at the standard age in the public pension system, namely 65 years. Now, magistrates can retire if they have 25 years of seniority, while in the Bolojan law the provision was that in order to retire, magistrates must have 35 years of seniority. The decision of unconstitutionality was taken by the Constitutional Court after two postponements, on September 24 and October 8. The Constitutional Court is composed of 9 judges. Of these, four were proposed by the PSD, two by former President Klaus Iohannis, one by the PNL, one by the UDMR and one by President Nicușor Dan. The project to amend the pension system for magistrates was initiated by the Bolojan Government, which assumed responsibility for this law in Parliament on September 1. “We must restore justice, maintain respect for magistrates, but we must ensure a dose of equity. Romanian magistrates today retire at 48-49 years of age, an average pension exceeds 24,000 lei, but many pensions even reach 35,000-40,000 lei, especially for magistrates who have also held management positions,” PM Bolojan declared in the reunified plenary session of Parliament.