Constitutional Court Rejects Judges’ Pension Reform on Procedure
The Constitutional Court admitted, on Monday, the referral of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) in relation to the Law on Magistrates’ Pensions. The verdict of unconstitutionality was given on extrinsic grounds, which do not concern the aspects of the reform.
The Supreme Court accused, among other things, that “the importance of the service pension in the economy of the principle of judicial independence was once again ignored.”
Judges Cristian Deliorga, Gheorghe Stan, Bogdan Licu, Mihai Busuioc and Mihaela Ciochină voted in favor of admitting the referral filed by Lia Savnea, according to the cited sources. Simina Tănăsescu, Iulia Scântei, Csaba Asztalos and Dragoș Dacian voted to reject the referral. Thus, the vote was 5:4 in favor of admitting the High Court’s referral.
“If the admission of the complaint is based on extrinsic procedural reasons, such as, for example, issues of the CSM’s opinion, then Parliament can resume the law and adopt it, respecting the procedure. If there are intrinsic substantive unconstitutionalities, then the legislative solutions declared unconstitutional cannot be resumed, because there is a principle of constitutional rank,” explained former CCR judge Tudorel Toader.
The decision of unconstitutionality was taken by the Constitutional Court after two postponements, on September 24 and October 8.
The Constitutional Court is composed of 9 judges. Of these, four were proposed by the PSD, two by former President Klaus Iohannis, one by the PNL, one by the UDMR and one by President Nicușor Dan.
