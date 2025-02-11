Court Ruling: Laura Vicol Knew the Exact Time of DIICOT Raid

Former PSD chairwoman of Chamber’s Legal Committee, Laura Vicol, pre-trial arrested in the Nordis case, had access to confidential information and knew that DIICOT would descend on her home. In addition, Vicol allegedly spent colossal amounts on extravagant items, although she knew that the money was obtained illegally, according to the motivation for the decision to pre-trial arrest the former head of the Legal Committee of the Chamber of Deputies.

The measure of preventive arrest is justified primarily by the fact that Laura Vicol would have had confidential information. She would have known exactly the day and the time at which prosecutors were going to enter her house for searches.

It is also stated in the motivation that Vicol would have known very clearly where the money came from, but despite this she quickly spent it on luxury purchases.

Vicol and her husband, Vladimir Ciorbă, also rented several luxury apartments in Monaco, bought plane tickets to holiday destinations and took luxurious holidays with the money of people who were damaged by the Nordis company. The two spouses are now in preventive arrest. Tomorrow, the appeal they filed at the High Court of Cassation and Justice will be discussed.

According to DIICOT, Laura Vicol and Vladimir Ciorbă used the money given by people for the apartments promised by Nordis to buy luxury goods.

The former PSD deputy spent the money for an apartment in just three days shopping in Dubai. She is described in the prosecutors’ report as a person who “shows contempt for the damaged clients” and who “exhausts money through opulent and extravagant expenses”.

The report prepared by the DIICOT prosecutors also contains data on the expenses made by Laura Vicol and Vladimir Ciorbă, regarding private flights with planes or helicopters rented to various destinations.