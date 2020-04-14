Crime rate during the Coronavirus lockdown: Felonies down, domestic violence and abuse up

The lockdown prompted by the Coronavirus pandemic has boosted the domestic violence and abuse cases in Romania as well. The Romanian Police statistics show that in March the crime rate had declined with tw exceptions: on domestic violence (with more complaints being reported than on the same period in 2019) and assaults (where twice more cases have been reported).

Statistics revealed that in March this year the number of crimes has been 14.6% lower than on the same period last year.

There have been less thefts and robberies this year (almost 20% less).

Violent crimes have been also down, 9% less hitting, 27% less street crimes, while the murder attempts have been down by one third as against March 2019.

The most significant decline has been on car accidents- 31% down.

Domestic violence offenses however have been the only ones on a upward trends. 2.3% more complaints have been filed by women who reported they had been attacked by their partners or that they had abused their children.

Provisional restriction orders have been on the rise last month, but way too less cases have got into courts.