Criminal file opened on Unifarm’s acquisition of over 1 million non-compliant face masks
Policemen conducted searches on Wednesday in a criminal file of fraud, abuse of office and forgery regarding the acquisition by Unifarm of 1.2 million face masks during the lockdown in Romania in the spring of last year.
According to judiciary sources, those 1.2 million face masks distributed to several hospitals in Romania were non-compliant and were subsequently withdrawn from the market after the medical staff had signaled those problems.
The Romanian Police also informed that a person would be taken to hearings by warrant in this case.
Former Unifarm manager Adrian Ionel is criminally prosecuted by the anti-corruption prosecutors in two criminal records.
In early October, 2020, Adrian Ionel was sent to court by DNA in a file where he is charged with asking a EUR 760,000 bribe from the representatives of a private company in exchange of him assigning a procurement contract of protection equipment against COVID-19, more precisely 250,000 coveralls and 3 million surgical masks.