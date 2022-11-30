Cyberthreat cases increased by 44 times in Romania during Black Friday

Aggregated data from Surfshark Antivirus shows a noticeable 4349% rise in cyberthreats in Romania the week leading up to Black Friday. Romania has a threat rate of 107, which is 563% higher than the global average.

Therefore, the survey found out that Romania experienced the most intense storm of cyberthreats, followed by Australia and Lithuania.

Romania has experienced 4349% threat rate increase during the week leading to Black Friday. The five countries that suffered the highest threat rate spikes during this time (week-over-week) were Romania (4349%), Australia (275%), Lithuania (95%), Belgium (440%), and Germany (75%). During the whole month up to Black Friday, the most common threats in Romania have been riskware and virus.

Europe has been the most affected region in the month leading up to Black Friday

Most common cyberthreats since mid-October

Aggregated monthly data from Surfshark Antivirus shows that Europe is the most affected region by cyberthreats. Every time a person living in Europe completes 100 scans, 21 threats are found (28% more than the global average). Romania is the 8th country by threat rate in Europe.

Most common cyberthreats since mid-October

The most common threat types identified and flagged during Surfsharks’ Antivirus scans are riskware (47.3% of all threats), heuristic 12.4%) and adware (9.2%). Since October 17th, the latest weekly global scans show that, on average, 10 riskware threats were found per 100 scans. Some malware (viruses, trojans, worms, etc.) tend to multiply once they’ve infiltrated and infected a device and could cause damage to files, personal data, and operating software. The most likely malware type to be found in bundles is virus. 24% of scans that detect viruses will detect more than 50 of them.

Two of the most common cyberthreat categories are malware and riskware. Riskware is a program made without malicious intent but has security vulnerabilities that give it the potential to become malware. Malware is any software, product, or program created or installed onto a computer to cause harm.

Hackers use malware to corrupt or delete files, steal money and personal data, copy passwords, or take control of specific programs. The most common ways for malware to be installed are phishing emails, corrupt attachments, suspicious downloads, unfamiliar links, and malicious websites. Malware comes in various types, such as viruses, trojans, worms, spyware, adware, bots, and more.

Globally, every 50th Surfshark Antivirus scan found at least one threat in the past month.

“The holiday shopping season starting with Black Friday is not only beneficial for the retailers but cybercriminals too,” – says Nedas Kazlauskas, Antivirus Product Owner at Surfshark. “People searching for gifts and deals online during the period of huge discounts are more likely to click on suspicious links, download malicious files, and infect their devices.”