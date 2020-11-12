‘D’ Day: Almost 100 interlopers detained in organized crime files

Almost 100 have been detained for 24 hours after the largest raid operation against organized groups in Romania. Hundreds of suspects have been taken to hearings in several major trafficking files.

DIICOT prosecutors and special police forces have raided almost 400 addressed across the country in an unprecedented action against interlopers.

Almost 400 suspects have been seized and taken to hearings, with 98 being apprehended. Other 27 have been placed under judicial control and goods of millions of euros have been seized.

19 people who had prison sentence warrants or European arrest warrants have been caught.

33.5 kilos of drugs have been seized, as well as 8 luxury cars, 4.5 kilos of gold and three tons of alcohol.

At the same time large amounts of money have been seized: RON 870,000, EUR 211,000 and USD 1,000.

Overall, goods worth RON 15 million have been frozen: 40 cars and 12 houses.