Diana Șoșoacă Faces Charges as Prosecutors Seek Immunity Lift

Diana Șoșoacă is being criminally investigated for several offenses, including unlawful deprivation of liberty and promoting the Legionary movement, the General Prosecutor’s Office announced on Tuesday. Prosecutors are requesting that the European Parliament lift the parliamentary immunity of Diana Șoșoacă, the leader of SOS Romania. The charges of unlawful deprivation of liberty refer to the December 2021 incident, when a crew from Italy’s Rai Uno television channel who went to interview Diana Șoșoacă was held against their will in her office, representatives of the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The case brings together all the alleged offenses committed by Șoșoacă over the years, including the December 2021 incident with the Italian journalists. For the crime of unlawful deprivation of liberty, the statute of limitations is eight years.

In the official statement, the Prosecutor’s Office lists only the charges against Diana Șoșoacă, without detailing the specific acts. Șoșoacă was summoned on Tuesday to the Prosecutor’s Office to be informed that she had been placed under criminal investigation, but she did not appear. According to the General Prosecutor’s Office, the case prosecutor ordered the continuation of the criminal investigation against Diana Șoșoacă for the following offenses:

4 counts of unlawful deprivation of liberty, under Article 205(1) of the Criminal Code;

4 counts of publicly promoting the cult of persons convicted of crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes, as well as publicly promoting fascist, Legionary, racist, or xenophobic ideas, concepts, or doctrines, under Article 5 of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 31/2002;

publicly promoting, in any way, antisemitic ideas, concepts, or doctrines, under Article 3 of Law no. 157/2018 on measures to prevent and combat antisemitism;

denying, contesting, approving, justifying, or grossly trivializing, by any means, in public, the Holocaust or its effects, under Article 6(1) of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 31/2002;

assault against a public official, under Article 257(1) and (4) of the Criminal Code.

At the same time, the Prosecutor General has requested the European Parliament to lift Diana Șoșoacă’s parliamentary immunity.

The Prosecutor’s Office did not specify in its statement the acts in question, nor did it mention Diana Șoșoacă by name, referring only to “a member of the European Parliament.”

Sosoaca: You cannot stop me with fabricated files

In retort, Diana Șoșoacă informed prosecutors that she could not be present today at 12:00 at the Prosecutor General’s Office because she is in Brussels and her lawyer is not in the country. The SOS Romania president added that she has never evaded any investigation and will not do so, but she will not accept “that justice be transformed into a political bludgeon” against her and the party she leads.

“Today, September 23, 2025, I was summoned to the General Prosecutor’s Office, in File no. 336/76/P/2021, as a suspect. A pathetic attempt to intimidate and silence me! I sent a written message to the prosecutors that I cannot be present today at 12:00, because I am in Brussels, at the European Parliament, where I represent Romania in the highest political and diplomatic forums. In addition, my lawyer is outside the country. My right to defense is sacred and cannot be trampled upon at the whim of some prosecutors! Instead of respecting the Constitution and the laws of this country, the threat of an arrest warrant is being thrown on the market, an abusive, illegal and scandalous measure, meant to look good on television and justify politically ordered public executions,” Diana Șoșoacă stated in a press release.

Șoșoacă also said that she wanted to be very clear: “I have never evaded any investigation and I will never do so. But I do not accept and will not accept that justice be transformed into a political club against me and against the party I lead, S.O.S. Romania!”. “Your threats do not scare me! You will not bring me in handcuffs, because I did not steal, I did not lie and I did not betray Romania! Those who are afraid of the truth want to silence me because I call things by their proper names,” she added.

The SOS MEP also told prosecutors “and to those who pull the strings from the shadows: you will not succeed!” “You cannot stop me with fabricated files, threats or harassment! Romania and Europe must find out how far the political and institutional mafia in our country goes! S.O.S. Romania will denounce these abuses everywhere, in the country and abroad, and the truth will come to light“, concluded the MEP.

On September 19, Diana Șoșoacă announced on Facebook that she had been summoned to the General Prosecutor’s Office on September 23 as a suspect and showed the subpoena.

“I’m a suspect, badly so. Not Iohannis, not Bolojan, not Iliescu,” Șoșoacă commented in a video posted on her Facebook page, where she displayed the subpoena.

“I hereby inform the Prosecutor’s Office that they should have left me a phone number or email address so I could tell them I can’t come on the 23rd, I’m sorry. We can set a date when I’m in the country, because unlike the prosecutors, I actually work, since I was elected by the people,” Șoșoacă also said in the video.

At the end of November 2024, Șoșoacă took part in a religious commemoration at the roadside cross in Tâncăbești, Ilfov County, honoring Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, leader of the Legionary Movement, and 13 other members of the far-right organization.

“It’s my right to consider whoever I want a patriot,” Diana Șoșoacă declared at the time about Codreanu, during a Facebook live broadcast. A month earlier, in October 2024, the General Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case after the MEP paid tribute to the former Legionary leader. Upset that the Constitutional Court had invalidated her presidential candidacy, Șoșoacă broadcast live on YouTube, where she delivered a eulogy to Codreanu.

“From this moment on, Romania is finished, the state no longer exists, nothing exists anymore. All I can say is ‘Long live the Legion and the Captain,’ who were killed by the same Jewish power that acted now. Shame on all of you!” Șoșoacă said.

In February 2025, the Institute for the Investigation of Communist Crimes and the Memory of the Romanian Exile (IICCMER) filed a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office against the MEP, accusing her of promoting the cult of dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu, convicted for genocide.