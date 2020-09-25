DIICOT chief prosecutor Giorgiana Hosu resigns

Giorgiana Hosu, the chief prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) has resigned on Thursday evening after her husband had got a suspended prison sentence. Giorgiana Hosu is the third anti-mafia chief prosecutor who steps down in the past 5 years.

According to a press release by the Justice Ministry, minister Catalin Predoiu had a meeting with Giorgiana Hosu and she announced her decision to resign from office. “The resignation of the DIICOT chief prosecutor was motivated by the concern to protect the credibility of the institution and was prompted by a context which Hosu had nothing to do with“, says the press release.

DIICOT will be led by the deputy chief prosecutor, Oana Daniela Pâțu.

Former policeman Dan Hosu, Giorgiana Hosu’s husband, has been sentenced on Thursday to three years on probation, for committing the crime of abetting to illegal access of a computer system and abetting to the use of confidential information.

The sentence is not final, but President Klaus Iohannis has stated a day before that “if a sentence comes up, it will definitely have consequences”.

President Iohannis had named Giorgian Hosu as DIICOT Head in February this year, upon the proposal of Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu.

When she was named chief prosecutor of DIICOT, Giorgiana Hosu was deputy chief prosecutor of the same institution.