DIICOT Expands Nordis Probe: Hundreds of New Complaints, €75M Loss
DIICOT has expanded the criminal investigation against the administrators of the Nordis group and the companies Nordis Management and Nordis Mamaia, in terms of committing the crime of fraud with particularly serious consequences, after another 300 victims filed criminal complaints, judicial sources said.
As a result of these new complaints, an additional damage of 35.8 million euros was recorded in the file.
The total damage calculated by prosecutors reaches €75 million. These are the sums of money that prosecutors claim were paid by the victims for properties that were never built or delivered.
The Nordis Case
On October 7, 2024, Recorder published an investigation titled “The Nordis Scheme: The Money-Making Machine of the Most Powerful Political-Real Estate Clan.”
The journalists revealed that although millions of euros entered the company controlled by businessman Vladimir Ciorbă, the husband of Laura Vicol, former head of the Legal Committee in the Chamber of Deputies, most of the promised investments were not carried out. In the only building constructed, a hotel in Mamaia, there were “solid indications” that apartments had been sold multiple times to different people. On October 10, Laura Vicol resigned from PSD, three days after stepping down as head of the Chamber of Deputies’ Legal Committee.
On November 18, G4Media reported that presidential candidate Marcel Ciolacu and other PSD leaders, including Sorin Grindeanu and Alfred Simonis, flew on a private plane rented from the same Nordis group, together with the Vicol-Ciorbă couple.
On February 3, DIICOT raided 70 addresses in the Nordis case for establishing an organized criminal group, fraud with particularly serious consequences, embezzlement, tax evasion, and money laundering. At the end of the hearings, prosecutors detained 11 people, including Vladimir Ciorbă and Laura Vicol.
Laura Vicol and Vladimir Ciorbă were then placed under preventive arrest on February 5, following a decision by the Bucharest Court of Appeal. They remained in preventive detention until February 14, when the Supreme Court released them, admitting their appeals. The Bucharest Court of Appeal judge justified the preventive arrest of the Vicol-Ciorbă couple in the Nordis case by stating that Vicol had access to confidential investigation data and could compromise the inquiry. In addition, Vicol had hidden the phone she normally used from investigators, arriving at the DIICOT headquarters with a different mobile device.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002