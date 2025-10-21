As a result of these new complaints, an additional damage of 35.8 million euros was recorded in the file.

According to sources, to date, there are a total of 700 criminal complaints in the case, with 850 people being victims, and the damage in terms of the crime of fraud with particularly serious consequences has risen to approximately 75 million euros. The amounts represent money paid by the victims for buildings that were not built and delivered.

The companies in the Nordis group are managed by Vladimir Ciorbă, the brothers Gheorghe Emanuel Poștoacă, Nicolae Adrian Poștoacă and Florin Alexandru. In the Nordis case, Vladimir Ciorbă is already being investigated, along with his wife, Laura Vicol, and other individuals, for the establishment of an organized criminal group, embezzlement with particularly serious consequences, money laundering, tax evasion and fraud with particularly serious consequences. So far, approximately 700 criminal complaints have been filed in the case, with 850 people being victims in the case.