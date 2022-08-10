District 3 mayor, clerks indicted for corruption, damage of over half a billion lei

The Mayor of Bucharest District 3, Robert Negoiţă, several directors and officials from the City Hall, as well as the company Rosal Grup SA were sent to court by the anti-corruption prosecutors in the file related to the extension, through dozens of additional documents, of the sanitation contract with Rosal. The damage would exceed 570 million lei, according to the prosecutors.

The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) announced on Wednesday the prosecution of the mayor of District 3, Robert Negoiță, for two crimes of abuse of office with obtaining undue benefits with particularly serious consequences, instigation to the crime of abuse of office with obtaining improper benefits with particularly serious consequences and complicity in intellectual forgery.

According to DNA prosecutors, during the period 2013-2018, in Sector 3, several additional documents were concluded to a sanitation contract with S.C. ROSAL GRUP S.A. by which the contract was either extended or its value increased.

In other words, instead of organizing public tenders, the sanitation contract concluded in 1999 would have been successively extended with S.C. ROSAL GRUP S.A., through additional documents that would have also determined the increase in sanitation tariffs.