Prosecutors from the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Bucharest Court of Appeal have charged Distrigaz with negligent destruction, because the company did not send an intervention team to the Rahova apartment building to take emergency measures after residents complained of a gas smell and did not maintain the gas distribution system safely.

Three people—a Distrigaz employee and two employees of Amproperty Construct SRL from Bucharest—have been detained by prosecutors for negligent destruction, while a judge will decide if preventive arrest is necessary. Prosecutors also initiated criminal proceedings against the two companies for negligent destruction resulting in a disaster.

In the case of Amproperty Construct SRL, a company authorized by ANRE for executing natural gas installations, prosecutors requested a 60-day court ban on activities similar to those that caused the offense.

“Investigations so far have established that, between October 16-17, 2025, by violating legal provisions or work instructions, both the legal entity suspects and the individual defendants negligently failed to properly fulfill their legal or professional obligations to identify the type of defect in the natural gas supply system of the property on Vicina Street, Sector 5, Bucharest. This failure led to the accumulation of gas at the property and an explosion on October 17, 2025, at 09:08, resulting in the death of three people, injuries to 15 others, destruction or unavailability of 54 apartments, and destruction or damage to 30 cars,” the Prosecutor’s Office announced in a press release.

- Advertisement -

In the case of the Distrigaz employee, it was established that on October 16, 2025, between 07:54 and 09:19, during an emergency intervention following a gas odor report at the property on Vicina Street, “he negligently failed to properly carry out his work duties as specified in the operational instructions, in that he did not identify the type of defect in the natural gas supply system of the property (a defect in the natural gas distribution network), nor did he take safety measures or communicate with his superiors to decide on the method to secure the site.”

The accusation against Amproperty Construct SRL and its two employees refers to the fact that “they failed to fulfill their obligations to immediately notify the distribution operator, locate the defect, and not leave the area until the natural gas was fully eliminated from the property and the distribution operator’s team arrived, as well as to extend inspection to the entire area where gas infiltration was possible.”

Prosecutors also explained the accusations against Distrigaz. “It was established that the natural gas distribution operator, despite being called four times for emergency interventions at the Vicina Street property between October 16, 2025 (07:08) and October 17, 2025 (08:44), did not properly fulfill its legal obligation to maintain the natural gas distribution system safely, as it failed to identify the type of defect in the property’s natural gas supply system, did not dispatch an intervention team to take emergency measures in the event of gas leaks in a building, and did not ensure prompt handling of the morning calls on October 17, 2025,” the Prosecutor’s Office stated.

During the investigation, eight searches were conducted on Wednesday—at the offices of Distrigaz and Amproperty Construct SRL, as well as at the homes of six individuals—resulting in the seizure of various documents, records, and storage devices, which will be used throughout the criminal proceedings.

Three people died and at 15 were injured in an explosion at a residential building in the Bucharest neighborhood of Rahova, in Sector 5 of the capital on October 17.