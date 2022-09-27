DNA’s 20-year balance sheet: EUR 30 M, the largest bribe in a corruption case

In its 20 years of activity, the National Anticorruption Directorate has prosecuted more than 15,000 people accused of corruption, who caused a total damage of 5.4 billion euros.

The largest bribe in a major corruption case instrumented by the anti-corruption prosecutors is 30 million euros, it is about the former mayor of Sector 5, Marian Vanghelie.

Therefore, according to the 20-year balance sheet, over 15,000 people sent to court, through indictments and plea agreements, including 400 mayors , 800 directors of public institutions and national companies, 160 prosecutors and judges, 60 members of the Government (two prime ministers – Adrian Năstase and Victor Ponta, ministers, secretaries of state), 40 presidents of county councils and 1,000 policemen.

For EU fund embezzlement, with a total damage of 300 million euros, DNA sent 2,300 people to court.

The damage caused to the state budget in the files sent to court by DNA is more than 5.4 billion euros. At the same time, anti-corruption prosecutors instituted seizures for the recovery of damages resulting from crimes in the amount of over 4 billion euros.

In the last 10 years, the total value of goods given, offered, requested or received as bribes in the files sent to court amounts to approximately 1 billion euros.

In the last 10 years, the total value of goods given, offered, requested or received as bribes in the files sent to court amounts to approximately 1 billion euros. DNA claims that it is currently investigating files with damages estimated at 4 billion euros.

Other landmarks

60 million euros – the highest amount of compensation awarded by a final decision by a court in a DNA case (the case of the fraudulent privatization of ICA, in which Dan Voiculescu was convicted);

22 million euros – the largest amount seized by a final judgment in a high-level corruption case;

15 years and 8 months – the highest sentence applied by the court in a corruption case instrumented by the DNA.