A deportation flight from the United Kingdom brought several convicted criminals to Romania. More precisely, 47 people who initially arrived in the UK legally but then committed crimes, including theft, sexual offences and murder, and were sentenced to prison terms, have been deported to Romania, ITV News reports.

One of the people protested loudly before being handcuffed and escorted to a bus that was taking him to a plane to Romania. “Why do I have to be deported?” he shouted. “I made a mistake, I paid for this!”

The British journalists said they were not allowed to say which airport the bus carrying the 47 Romanians was heading to, the name of the company transporting the migrants or which private contractor was escorting them along the way.

According to ITV News, deportation flights take off several times a week from the UK. Last year, more than 5,000 foreign criminals were deported, an increase on the previous year. The deported Romanians came to the UK legally but were removed from the country after committing serious crimes. Most are men and six are women. They include murderers, thieves and sexual assaulters.

On board, the deportees were given cards loaded with up to £2,000, a detail that UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood admitted “doesn’t look good.” The official also warned about the increasingly aggressive rhetoric of the far right and promised to intensify deportations.

Shabana Mahmood cautioned that far-right rhetoric is “getting out of control” and pledged to improve border security, noting that politicians have a duty not to let patriotism cross the line into nationalism, according to reports by dpa and PA Media on Wednesday. “By taking control of our borders, I believe this creates the space for ordinary, decent Brits to be welcoming to those who come to our country (…). I believe a secure border is necessary to maintain what are actually very positive interracial relations in our country,” the minister said in statements to ITV News.

“I am also concerned about the rise of the far right. I am very worried about some of the rhetoric; I think it is getting out of control, and I am concerned about where it could lead. (…) As politicians, we must maintain the line between patriotism and nationalism,” she emphasized.

“A voluntary deportation is actually cheaper for the British taxpayer. For a long time, we have offered financial packages as an incentive for people to abandon attempts to remain in our country, board a flight, and leave,” the Home Secretary noted.

Mahmood also stated that she intends to “intensify” deportations under the agreement reached in July with Paris, which allows the return of migrants who arrived in the UK via small boats back to France, in exchange for sending migrants in France who are seeking asylum in the UK. “I will increase these numbers and hope to say more about this in the coming weeks,” Mahmood added.