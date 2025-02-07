Dozens of Romanians used as slaves on a plantation in Spain. Six people arrested
The Civil Guard rescued 52 Romanians who were being exploited as laborers on a fruit plantation in the Spanish province of Seville. The Romanians were recruited through ads posted on social media, and six members of the group were arrested, reports El Espanol, which reports extensively about the case.
The criminal group had been operating for several years in the city of Brenes, and the group members recruited the victims through ads posted on social media in Romania. They would then talk on the phone, promising them legal jobs, high salaries, free accommodation and transportation, according to the source cited.
