Drends Museum Heist: Romanian Suspected of Preparing the Theft

Five days before the theft of the Coțofenești Helmet and Dacian gold bracelets from the Drents Museum, a Romanian man sneaked into the museum, according to criminal records reviewed by RTL Nieuws. The man is suspected of having ties to a group that steals commissioned art objects.

It is unclear whether the Romanian suspect, Andrei B., 38, had any connection to the theft of the Coțofenești Helmet and Dacian bracelets, but in January the Prosecutor’s Office classified him as a suspect: “The investigation team suspects that the man may have made a preliminary check before the actual burglary.”

He is not one of the three suspects in the art theft who are set to appear before the Assen court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

What the Romanian said at the hearing about his “visit” to the museum:

According to investigators, without purchasing a ticket, Andrei B. entered the museum in Assen on the morning of January 20, four days before the heist. Carrying a large sports bag over his shoulder, he headed toward the museum wing hosting the exhibition “Dacia, the Silver and Gold Empire.” After apparently calmly observing various items, security guards escorted him out of the museum, RTL Nieuws reports via News.ro.

After the art theft on the night of January 24–25, the museum’s surveillance footage was released to the Romanian press, likely showing Andrei B. A receptionist at the City Hotel De Jonge in Assen recognized him from the footage. A few days earlier, he had tried to book a room at the hotel, but when required to pay in advance and his debit card was declined, he left.

The police in northern Netherlands managed to locate the Romanian and questioned him on January 28, initially as a witness. Andrei B. told investigators that he did not know he had entered a museum and thought it was a Dacia car dealership until he saw the displayed artworks.

The investigation revealed that the Romanian “regularly visited” the owner of two Italian restaurants in southern Germany. According to Romanian authorities, this restaurant owner was coordinating “a group of thieves who stole artworks on a commission basis.” The police later suspected him of involvement in the Assen art theft.

Andrei B. had previously been in Assen, according to an investigation by RTL Nieuws. On August 31 of the previous year, after the “Dacia, the Silver and Gold Empire” exhibition had already been open for some time, he was caught stealing a hair clipper from a shop in Assen and was sentenced to four weeks in custody.

The Prosecutor’s Office declined to answer RTL Nieuws’ questions about Andrei B. The Drents Museum also refused to comment on how Andrei B. managed to enter the museum without a ticket. “We do not comment on security matters,” said a spokesperson.

The first preliminary hearing in the criminal case regarding the Romanian treasures stolen from the museum in the Netherlands will take place on Thursday. The three main suspects are Bernhard Z. (35), Douglas W. (36), and Jan B. (21), residents of northern Netherlands. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, they are responsible for stealing the artifacts. The thieves used explosives to break a door in the exhibition wing of the Drents Museum and smashed display cases with a sledgehammer.

In addition to three gold bracelets, the thieves stole the famous Coţofeneşti Helmet, dating back to 500 BC. The helmet and bracelets were on loan from the National Museum of Romanian History in Bucharest and insured for nearly 6 million euros, which has since been paid.