€1 Billion Fake Banknote Scandal at Constanța Port

On Friday, the Romanian Police announced a record seizure of counterfeit euro banknotes with a total value of €960,000,000. However, shortly after the authorities’ press release, public discussions arose regarding the money, which, according to images released by the police, were marked “prop copy.” The police later issued clarifications, stating that they have previously encountered attempts to circulate such banknotes.

The confiscation of the 160 boxes in the Port of Constanța took place as part of the international operation DECOY III, under the umbrella of EMPACT, coordinated at the European level by Europol. The operation targets the identification of suspicious parcels containing counterfeit banknotes entering the European Union from countries such as China and Turkey, the Romanian Police Inspectorate (IGPR) reported Friday afternoon in a press release.

“THE LARGEST SEIZURE OF COUNTERFEIT BANKNOTES,” began the announcement posted by the Romanian Police on their official Facebook page — a post that was later edited.

In the photos released by the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR), the banknotes can be seen marked with the words “prop copy,” while the press release noted that the notes had no serial numbers. These details fueled public suspicion about the operation.

Contacted by Digi24, Romanian Police spokesperson Octavian Dan stated that the design of the banknotes closely resembles that of authentic ones, which could be misleading.

“These banknotes are counterfeit. They can be deceptive because their design is similar to genuine banknotes. An investigation is underway regarding the matter,” Octavian Dan explained to Digi24.

Later, the Police issued further clarifications in a new Facebook post, stating that the individuals who ordered the banknotes did not intend to use them in films but to introduce them into circulation.

“We’ve seen the comments and jokes about the ‘movie money.’ It’s true, they were labeled ‘prop copy,’ but those who ordered them didn’t plan to use them in a film — they planned to ‘introduce them into the plot’ elsewhere: into real circulation.

We understand it may seem amusing at first glance, but this is exactly how many fraud attempts begin — with something that seems harmless. That’s why our action was preventive, not ‘spectacular’ — to prevent people from becoming victims, as has happened in other cases.

It’s better to be mocked for acting in time than to regret not doing so,” the post reads.

The Romanian Police (IGPR) also provided an example of a fraud case involving banknotes marked “prop copy.”

“On September 7, 2025, police officers specializing in combating organized crime in Olt County were notified that, in the commune of Coteana, Olt County, a 16-year-old minor had used 20 banknotes of €50 denomination bearing additional inscriptions (‘PROP COPY’) at a commercial establishment, receiving in exchange 4,800 lei.

The perpetrator was identified, and subsequent checks revealed that he had obtained the counterfeit banknotes from a store in the city of Slatina.

During inspections carried out at two stores operating in Slatina, Olt County, police discovered and seized 2,100 banknotes of $100 denomination, with a nominal value of $115,000, as well as 1,597 banknotes of €500, €200, €100, and €50 denominations, with a total nominal value of €274,400,” the police stated.

“As a result of institutional cooperation between DCCO – the National Central Office for Combating Currency Counterfeiting – and the Otopeni and Constanța South Border Customs Offices, 160 parcels containing counterfeit banknotes classified under the European-level ‘altered design’ category were identified on Friday at the Constanța South Port,” IGPR states.

In 40 boxes, there were 1,200,000 banknotes of €500 denomination (€600,000,000), without serial numbers, while 20 boxes contained 600,000 banknotes of €200 denomination (€120,000,000), also without serial numbers.

Another 60 boxes contained 1,800,000 banknotes of €100 denomination (€180,000,000), with serial numbers, while in 40 boxes, 1,200,000 banknotes of €50 denomination (€60,000,000), with serial numbers, were found.

The 4,800,000 banknotes, totaling 960,000,000 euros, were seized, in order to continue the investigation. “The activities were carried out in a complex team formed by officers of the National Central Office for Combating Counterfeit Currency, the Ilfov Organized Crime Service and the Maritime Ports Organized Crime Service, together with customs inspectors,” the IGPR reports. The investigation is continuing under the supervision of the case prosecutor within a criminal file handled by the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Cornetu Court.

In August, Europol announced that large-scale European investigations conducted between October 2024 and March 2025 across 18 countries had led to the identification of several networks involved in counterfeiting money, most operating from Asia, South America, and the Middle East. Romanian police were praised for an operation that recovered $600,000 in counterfeit bills in a single raid, Europol, the European police agency, stated. Europol supported a joint law enforcement operation that disrupted the distribution of counterfeit money via postal services. The total value of these counterfeit banknotes, found in 297 separate parcels, is estimated at €66 million. The operation was led by authorities from 18 countries. Few details were disclosed regarding the locations of the seizures, but Romanian police were commended for the operation that enabled the recovery of $600,000 in counterfeit money in a single raid. “The vast majority of the seized items were altered banknotes, often referred to as ‘cinema tickets,’” Europol said in its statement. “‘Cinema tickets’ are reproductions with a shape and color similar to authentic banknotes but include a small note indicating that they are fake. However, this note is often ignored, allowing criminals to use them as real currency.”