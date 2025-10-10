€1 billion in counterfeit banknotes seized in Constanța port

Police and customs officers in the port of Constanta seized 4.8 million counterfeit banknotes, with a face value of 960 million euros, as part of an international operation coordinated by Europol. The counterfeit banknotes were placed in 160 boxes. The action was carried out as part of the international operation DECOY III, under the aegis of EMPACT, coordinated at European level by EUROPOL, which aims to identify suspicious packages containing counterfeit banknotes entering the territory of the European Union from countries such as China and Turkey, informs a press release from the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR).

“As a result of institutional cooperation between DCCO – the National Central Office for Combating Currency Counterfeiting – and the Otopeni and Constanța South Border Customs Offices, 160 parcels containing counterfeit banknotes classified under the European-level ‘altered design’ category were identified on Friday at the Constanța South Port,” IGPR states.

In 40 boxes, there were 1,200,000 banknotes of €500 denomination (€600,000,000), without serial numbers, while 20 boxes contained 600,000 banknotes of €200 denomination (€120,000,000), also without serial numbers.

Another 60 boxes contained 1,800,000 banknotes of €100 denomination (€180,000,000), with serial numbers, while in 40 boxes, 1,200,000 banknotes of €50 denomination (€60,000,000), with serial numbers, were found.

The 4,800,000 banknotes, totaling 960,000,000 euros, were seized, in order to continue the investigation. “The activities were carried out in a complex team formed by officers of the National Central Office for Combating Counterfeit Currency, the Ilfov Organized Crime Service and the Maritime Ports Organized Crime Service, together with customs inspectors,” the IGPR reports. The investigation is continuing under the supervision of the case prosecutor within a criminal file handled by the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Cornetu Court.

In August, Europol announced that large-scale European investigations conducted between October 2024 and March 2025 across 18 countries had led to the identification of several networks involved in counterfeiting money, most operating from Asia, South America, and the Middle East. Romanian police were praised for an operation that recovered $600,000 in counterfeit bills in a single raid, Europol, the European police agency, stated. Europol supported a joint law enforcement operation that disrupted the distribution of counterfeit money via postal services. The total value of these counterfeit banknotes, found in 297 separate parcels, is estimated at €66 million. The operation was led by authorities from 18 countries. Few details were disclosed regarding the locations of the seizures, but Romanian police were commended for the operation that enabled the recovery of $600,000 in counterfeit money in a single raid. “The vast majority of the seized items were altered banknotes, often referred to as ‘cinema tickets,’” Europol said in its statement. “‘Cinema tickets’ are reproductions with a shape and color similar to authentic banknotes but include a small note indicating that they are fake. However, this note is often ignored, allowing criminals to use them as real currency.”