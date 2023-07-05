EC 2023 Rule of Law Report: Romania’s issues – deficit of magistrates, lack of mass media independence

The growing deficit of magistrates generates serious concerns, but “Romania continued to have a positive evolution in the fight against corruption”, says the European Commission in the 2023 Rule of Law Report published on Wednesday. The biggest problems are reported by the EC in the chapter on the independence of the press.

“The justice system underwent a comprehensive overhaul through the revised Justice Laws. These amendments constitute significant progress to reinforce judicial independence. There were also important steps taken to address remaining concerns about the investigation and prosecution of criminal offences in the judiciary. The new Justice Laws brought important changes regarding the career organisation and liability regimes for magistrates; the appointment, dismissal, and powers of high-ranking prosecutors; and the governance of the Judicial Inspectorate. A panel of high-level experts is analysing how to implement the recommendations from the Venice Commission. The efficiency of the justice system has improved overall, and the development of digital tools has progressed steadily.

Despite continued efforts to improve the situation, the increasing shortage of magistrates is generating serious concerns, as it could impact the quality and efficiency of justice over time. Some cases have been reported of use of disciplinary sanctions in relation to certain magistrates, whilst the possibility to request judicial review continues to be ensured,” says the report.

As for the anti-corruption fight, the EC notes that the implementation of the new Anti-Corruption Strategy is well on track. “A positive track

record continued to be maintained in combating corruption, including on high-level cases,” the report says, noting though that “there has been no new indictment so far”.



“However, the enforcement of the lobbying rules for Members of Government remains to be improved and rules on lobbying for Members of Parliament remain to be introduced. The National Integrity Agency was made the competent authority to receive whistleblower reports and its budget is expected to be increased accordingly”, the document further says.

Regarding mass media independence, the European Commission argues that “no measures have been taken to enhance the independent governance and editorial independence of public service media”. “A new audiovisual law was adopted, and the National Audiovisual Council’s budget needs to reflect its new tasks. The transparency of the financing of media, in particular of audiovisual media by political parties, has not improved significantly yet. The situation regarding threats, instances of harassment and violence against journalists remains an issue”.

Overall, concerning the recommendations in the 2022 Rule of Law Report, Romania has made:

 Significant progress on ensuring that the revision of the Justice Laws reinforces safeguards for judicial independence, including to reform the disciplinary regime for magistrates, and some progress on taking measures to address remaining concerns about the investigation and prosecution of criminal offences in the judiciary, taking into account European standards and relevant Venice Commission opinions.

 No progress on introducing rules on lobbying for Members of Parliament.

 Significant progress on addressing the operational challenges of the National Anti- Corruption Directorate, including as regards recruitment of prosecutors, and some progress in closely monitoring the impact of the new system on investigating and prosecuting corruption offences in the judiciary.

 No progress on strengthening the rules and mechanisms to enhance the independent governance and editorial independence of public service media taking into account the European standards on public service media.

 No progress on ensuring effective public consultation before the adoption of draft legislation.

 No progress on continuing efforts to establish a National Human Rights Institution taking into account the UN Paris Principles.

The EC recommends to Romania to:

 Complete the process initiated in view of taking into account the recommendations contained in the opinion of the Venice Commission on the Justice Laws, in particular by finalising the assessment being carried out by the panel of high-level experts.

 Take measures, in particular at an operational level, to address remaining concerns about the investigation and prosecution of criminal offences in the judiciary, including as regards corruption offences, taking into account European standards.

 Continue efforts to ensure adequate human resources for the justice system, including for the prosecution services, taking into account European standards on resources for the justice system.

 Introduce, without further delay, rules on lobbying for Members of Parliament.

 Step up efforts to strengthen the rules and mechanisms to enhance the independent governance and editorial independence of public service media taking into account the European standards on public service media.

 Step up efforts to ensure effective public consultations before the adoption of legislation.

 Step up efforts to obtain the accreditation of a National Human Rights Institution taking into account the UN Paris Principles.