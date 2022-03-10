ECHR judgments: Committee of Ministers exhorts Romania to ensure safeguards for patients confined in psychiatric hospitals for security reasons

The Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers has exhorted the Romanian authorities to take urgent action to prevent patients from being subjected to prolonged psychiatric confinement as a security measure without adequate safeguards, including appropriate judicial review.

In an Interim Resolution adopted during its quarterly meeting from 8-10 March to oversee the execution of judgments of the European Court of Human Rights, the Committee of Ministers assesses the action taken by the Romanian authorities to put an end to the structural deficiencies found by the Court in the case N. against Romania.

In its judgment , delivered in 2017, the Court found that the prolonged psychiatric confinement of the applicant as a security measure had been unlawful, mainly because the domestic courts had failed to assess the danger he posed to society, and identified deficiencies in the judicial review proceedings. Thus, the Court concluded there had been a violation of Articles 5 § 1 and 5 § 4 of the Convention (right to liberty and security).

In its judgment, under article 46 of the Convention, the Court recommended that Romania take general measures to ensure that the detention of individuals in psychiatric hospitals was lawful, justified and not arbitrary and that any individuals detained in such institutions enjoy adequate safeguards with a view to securing a prompt court decision on the lawfulness of their detention.

In its September 2021 meeting to assess the execution of the Court’s judgments, the Committee of Ministers recalled the structural nature of the deficiencies found by the Court and thus the high risk of repetition of the violations found. It therefore urged the Romanian authorities to submit, by 15 December 2021 at the latest, an action plan to address all the deficiencies.

In the interim resolution adopted this week, the Committee of Ministers expressed its grave concern at the authorities´ failure to provide information on any concrete measure taken or envisaged to address the deficiencies revealed by the judgment. The Committee also recalled the structural nature of the deficiencies found and underlines again, with great concern, the high risk of repetition of such violations of the right to liberty and security in respect of individuals belonging to a particularly vulnerable group, historically subject to prejudice with lasting consequences, resulting in their social exclusion.

Finally, the Committee of Ministers requested the authorities to inform the Committee of the measures planned and the timetable set for their implementation no later than 1 September 2022.