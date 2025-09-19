State Secretary Flavius Nedelcea from the Ministry of Economy was detained on Friday by prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), sources cited mass media revealed. Economy Minister Radu Miruță had already planned to replace Nedelcea, with a replacement request recently signed by the minister, according to government sources reported by mainstream media.

Flavius Nedelcea served as a county councilor in Caraș-Severin from 2020 to 2022. Since 2022, he has held the position of state secretary at the Ministry of Economy. Previously, from 2017 to 2020, he was vice president of the Caraș-Severin County Council, according to his CV.

Detained by DNA Timișoara for Incitement to Abuse of Office

Flavius Nedelcea was detained by DNA Timișoara on charges of incitement to abuse of office. He is accused of allegedly pressuring the president of ANPC, Sebastian Hotca, and the director of ANPC, Paul Anghel, to remove the head of Consumer Protection in Caraș-Severin, according to Antena 3 CNN. The two ANPC officials will be investigated under judicial control, according to the same source. Sebastian Hotca assumed leadership of ANPC following the dismissal of Cristian Popescu Piedone by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.

For State Secretary Flavius Nedelcea, a PSD member, a replacement request has already been signed recently by Economy Minister Radu Miruță. The minister had intended to replace him, given that Nedelcea had been a state secretary from the previous government. Since taking over the economy portfolio, Radu Miruță had not delegated any responsibilities to this state secretary, according to the same sources.

Nedelcea was appointed State Secretary at the Ministry of Economy in April 2022 by former PSD Minister Florin Spătaru, who led the ministry from November 2021 to June 2023 during the Ciucă Government.

Nedelcea has 3 other positions in the state, in addition to the one at the Ministry of Economy Flavius ​​Nedelcea filed his last wealth declaration in 2025, where he also mentioned that, in addition to the position he holds at the Ministry of Economy, he also receives income from three other positions in the state.

Member of the IOR Board of Directors – annual income in 2024 of 14,155 lei;

Member of the C.N. LOTERIA ROMANA SA Board of Directors – annual income in 2024 of 85,878 lei;

Vice-President of the Interministerial Financing Committee – annual income in 2024 of 152,000 lei.

Including the salary of secretary of state (116,808 lei in 2024), Flavius ​​Nedelcea’s annual income reached 474,757 lei last year, which means an average of almost 40,000 lei per month.

ANPC Chief Sebastian Ioan Hotca Placed Under Judicial Control by DNA in the Same File

Sebastian Ioan Hotca has been president of the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) since July 23, 2025, when former head Cristian Popescu Piedone was dismissed by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, after being placed under judicial control in a case opened by the DNA.

Sebastian Ioan Hotca was himself placed under judicial control on Friday, according to HotNews sources, in the same case in which the State Secretary at the Ministry of Economy, Flavius Nedelcea, is also under investigation.

Nedelcea was detained by the DNA Timişoara for incitement to abuse of office. He is accused of exerting pressure on the president of ANPC (Sebastian Hotca) and the director of ANPC (Paul Anghel) to replace the head of Consumer Protection Caraş Severin, Antena 3 CNN reports. The two heads of ANPC were placed under judicial control. T

he duties of president of ANPC were taken over by Sebastian Ioan Hotca, who was vice president, on July 23. At that time, the Government announced that Hotca would hold the position until a new leader was appointed. Hotca was also interim president of ANPC, before Piedone was appointed, following the resignation of Horia Constantinescu in 2024.