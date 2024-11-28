Electoral Authority Reports Călin Georgescu Campaign Funding to Prosecutors
“There are notifications that have reached the AEP with evidence that posters with candidates, including Călin Georgescu, appeared in certain localities, which did not have the financial representative inscribed. They were anonymous posters.
He also said that the Permanent Electoral Authority has also notified ANAF in the case of influencers who promoted the electoral campaign, to determine from what sources they were paid. Asked about the fact that some influencers said they were paid, Greblă stated: “It may be a beginning of evidence.”
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002