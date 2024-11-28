“Those amounts must also be communicated to ANAF, so that only ANAF has the competence to verify whether they were paid for political advertising, by whom they were paid. And then, of course, the respective investigation is carried out to see what causal link there is between the person who paid for the electoral campaign in the online environment and a candidate, a specific candidate in the elections for the president of Romania,” the head of the AEP also said.

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) published on Wednesday the statement of the electoral contributions and expenses declared by all the candidates who participated in the first round of the presidential elections. In the chapter of “electoral expenses”, Călin Georgescu declared zero lei. One of the complaints to the AEP was made by Expert Forum, which asked the Electoral Authority to verify how Călin Georgescu financed his campaign.