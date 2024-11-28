LAW & CRIMESOCIETY & PEOPLETOP NEWS

Electoral Authority Reports Călin Georgescu Campaign Funding to Prosecutors

By Romania Journal
The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) is notifying the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police to verify the financing of the electoral campaign of Călin Georgescu, who reported zero electoral expenses to the AEP, said on Thursday the head of the Electoral Authority, Toni Greblă.

“There are notifications that have reached the AEP with evidence that posters with candidates, including Călin Georgescu, appeared in certain localities, which did not have the financial representative inscribed. They were anonymous posters.

As a result, we do not know who ordered them, who made them and how much they cost, which is why we have requested the criminal investigation bodies in each county where we were notified that they were posted, with photographs and so on, that they must conduct research to identify where those posters were printed, who ordered them, who paid for them, so that a causal link can then be made between this and what we will eventually have to do”, declared the president of AEP, Toni Greblă, on Thursday, to Digi24.

He also said that the Permanent Electoral Authority has also notified ANAF in the case of influencers who promoted the electoral campaign, to determine from what sources they were paid. Asked about the fact that some influencers said they were paid, Greblă stated: “It may be a beginning of evidence.”

“Those amounts must also be communicated to ANAF, so that only ANAF has the competence to verify whether they were paid for political advertising, by whom they were paid. And then, of course, the respective investigation is carried out to see what causal link there is between the person who paid for the electoral campaign in the online environment and a candidate, a specific candidate in the elections for the president of Romania,” the head of the AEP also said.
The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) published on Wednesday the statement of the electoral contributions and expenses declared by all the candidates who participated in the first round of the presidential elections. In the chapter of “electoral expenses”, Călin Georgescu declared zero lei. One of the complaints to the AEP was made by Expert Forum, which asked the Electoral Authority to verify how Călin Georgescu financed his campaign.
“EFOR has submitted a request to the AEP, requesting the institution to initiate a control as soon as possible to verify compliance with the legislation on the declaration and legality of income and expenses in the electoral campaign by the independent candidate Călin Georgescu. He did not declare any income or expenses for the electoral campaign for the first round, which we consider to be implausible for conducting a campaign in the presidential elections, especially for a candidate who obtains almost 23% of the votes. We wonder how it is possible to conduct an electoral campaign in the absence of any declared financial contribution: the services for the financial representative, the video editing/online promotion services cost, as there are other expenses for the campaign management. There are certain people who have declared in public that they supported Georgescu’s campaign, which could be illegal,” Expert Forum reported.
