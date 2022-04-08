Elena Udrea remains in custody in Bulgaria until next week

Elena Udrea, whom the Supreme Court sentenced to six years in prison in a corruption file on Thursday and who tried to flee the country and was caught on the Bulgarian-Greek border, remains in custody in Bulgaria until at least Monday.

Authorities in the neighboring country have said they will not extradite her to court next week. Elena Udrea spent the night behind bars in a Bulgarian border police headquarters.

She was caught by border guards yesterday as she was trying to cross the border into Greece through the Kulata customs. It had been only a few hours since the Supreme Court judges had announced her sentence to six years in prison with execution in the Bute Gala case.

The Minister of Justice, Cătălin Predoiu, stated on Friday that the ministry he leads is not involved in the procedure of bringing Elena Udrea into the country, adding that she is in the custody of the Bulgarian authorities and will be presented to the court.

“The Ministry of Justice does not have a team sent there because it is not involved in the proceedings. (…) It is our responsibility to support this process upon request. This is how the procedure is written, then the Ministry of Justice is also involved, as it is a European arrest warrant. For the time being, it is in the custody of the Bulgarian authorities and will be presented to the court”, said Cătălin Predoiu, at the Ministry of Justice.

“The warrant for the execution of the prison sentence no. 44 of 05.06.2018 was issued against the named Udrea Elena-Gabriela by the Bucharest Tribunal – Criminal Section I, being sentenced to 6 years in prison for committing the crimes of bribery and abuse of office“, according to the Police website.