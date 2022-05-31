Ex-Bucharest mayor Sorin Oprescu can be released on bail from Greece’s prison

A court panel from the Athens Court of Appeal ruled on Tuesday that Sorin Oprescu could be released on bail.

The amount set by the judges is 5,000 euros and must be paid by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the extradition procedure continues. Within 40 days, the judges in Athens must decide whether or not to send Sorin Oprescu to Romania. During this period he has to fulfill several conditions imposed by the Greek court. He has to go to a police station twice a month and, although he is free, he is not allowed to leave Greece.

Sentenced to 10 years in prison and wanted internationally, Sorin Oprescu was detained in Athens on May 17 while trying to leave for an Aegean island. According to Greek media, Oprescu lived in an exclusive area, but did not intend to remain in the Greek capital. A European arrest warrant had been issued in his name.

Sorin Oprescu was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison for corruption by the Bucharest Court of Appeal in a final ruling. He was charged with three counts of bribery, organized crime and abuse of office.

The object of the flagrant in 2015 was the amount of 25,000 euros, received by Sorin Oprescu from a former director of the Cemeteries Administration. During the searches carried out at his home at that time, in addition to the 25,000 euros, sums of money were also found, which the former mayor could not justify in front of the investigators.