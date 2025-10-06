Former Bucharest mayor Sorin Oprescu was placed under judicial control in Greece after appearing before a magistrate who will decide on his extradition to Romania.

Sorin Oprescu was released from custody and placed under judicial control by the Greek court, which will decide on his extradition to Romania. According to News.ro, Oprescu said he was near Thessaloniki airport on Saturday to wait for a friend. “Where would I go from Greece, I haven’t left for four years? I was waiting for a friend,” he told observatornews.ro. He confirmed he will ask the Greek judges to remain in Greece.

Oprescu has appeared today before a Greek magistrate who could decide whether he will be extradited to Romania. Justice Minister Radu Marinescu told Digi24 that there are currently no legal reasons preventing Oprescu’s return to serve his sentence.

“There are two possible outcomes: either Mr. Oprescu agrees to extradition, in which case the process will proceed smoothly, or he contests it, and the Greek judge will then have to make a ruling,” explained the minister.

Marinescu emphasized that Romania’s extradition request is now based on new legal and factual circumstances:

“No action by the Romanian state is taken on the assumption that there is no chance of success, but rather on a solid legal foundation and concrete evidence, which differ from the previous request rejected by Greek authorities,” he said.

Improved detention conditions in Romania

The Justice Minister also pointed out that detention conditions in Romania have changed since the previous rejection of extradition.

- Advertisement -

“There are two recent rulings by the Court of Justice of the European Union — most notably the 2024 Breian case — which state that a European arrest warrant may still be enforced even after a previous rejection, if conditions have changed,” Marinescu noted.

He added that Romania now provides detention standards comparable to other EU member states, and all relevant information will be sent to Greek authorities for review.

Under European law, Oprescu will first appear before a prosecutor and then a judge, who will decide whether the European Arrest Warrant can be executed. If he agrees to extradition, the procedure will be simplified; if he contests, the judge will weigh his arguments.

Background

Sorin Oprescu was arrested on Saturday near Thessaloniki Airport, according to judicial sources. Romanian police confirmed that a 73-year-old man, sentenced in May 2022 to 10 years and 8 months in prison for organized crime, bribery, and money laundering, had been detained in Greece.

In 2022, the Athens Court of Appeal denied Romania’s previous extradition request, citing poor detention conditions given Oprescu’s age and health.

However, new information submitted by Romanian authorities this year — including a commitment to improved prison standards — led Greek police to re-arrest Oprescu.

Oprescu fled to Greece in 2022 after being convicted for corruption and has not yet served his sentence.