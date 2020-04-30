Ex-Health minister Sorin Pintea sent to court for bribe taking

Former Social Democrat Minister of Health, Sorina Pintea, has been prosecuted in the bribe taking file. According to anti-corruption prosecutors, Pintea would have received bribe of EUR 10,000 and RON 120,000 while she was manager of the Baia Mare County Hospital.

Prosecutors have sent the file to court today, with Pintea being charged with bribe taking in continued form.

The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) says in the indictment that, in her capacity of manager of "Dr. Constantin Opris" County Hospital in Baia Mare, Sorina Pintea would have asked and received bribe of EUR 10,000 and RON 120,000, through another person, during November 2019-February 28, 2020 from the representatives of a private company, representing 7 per cent of a public procurement contract. Sorina Pintea was arrested for 30 days on the 1st of March, but she was released six days later after the former minister complained of medical conditions due to her autoimmune disease. Pintea is currently under judicial control, pending trial.