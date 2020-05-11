Ex-Health minister Sorina Pintea gets rid of the judicial control in the bribe taking file

Bucharest Tribunal has cancelled the judicial control against former Health Minister Sorina Pintea in the case of bribe taking.

The ruling is not final though and it can be challenged by the anti-corruption prosecutors to the Bucharest Court of Appeal.

Sorina Pintea was sent to court for bribe taking on April 30, when she was still manager of the County Hospital in Baia Mare, Maramures county.

In early March the former minister was arrested for 30 days, but she was released from prison several days after on medical grounds. Pintea said she was suffering of a serious autoimmune disease.