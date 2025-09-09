It seems that the collaboration to expose the espionage network was greater. Romanian intelligence services collaborated with those from Hungary and the Czech Republic to dismantle a Belarusian espionage network operating in Europe.

The Czech Security Intelligence Service (BIS) said that, together with the Romanian and Hungarian services, it had “dismantled a Belarusian intelligence network that was being built in Europe.”

The spy network in Europe was created by the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB), which tried to establish a network of agents and collect sensitive information, the BIS said, as quoted by the Ukrainian daily Pravda.

According to the Czech intelligence service, the Belarusians managed to build their network of agents “primarily due to their ability to move freely in Europe.” European security services have unmasked members and associates of the Belarusian KGB, “including, for example, a former deputy head of the Moldovan intelligence service (SIS), who was supposed to transfer classified information to the KGB.”

This is Alexandru Bălan, about whom DIICOT announced on Monday, without naming him, his detention for treason by espionage in favor of the KGB of Belarus. He is accused of treason, after allegedly transmitting Romanian state secrets to the KGB of Belarus.

“Prosecutors of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism Offenses – Central Structure, together with police officers of the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime within the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, implemented an arrest warrant issued in the name of a 47-year-old suspect, investigated for committing the crime of treason by transmitting state secrets, in a continuous form,” DIICOT reported on Monday evening.

The suspect held leadership positions in the Moldovan intelligence service, but the information provided to the KGB also jeopardized the national security of our country, prosecutors claim.