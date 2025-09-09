Ex-Moldovan SIS Chief Accused of Passing Secrets to Belarus KGB
The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) announced on Monday, September 8, that it has enforced a warrant issued for the detention of a former senior official of the Information and Security Service (SIS), the intelligence service of the Republic of Moldova. He is accused of treason, after allegedly transmitting Romanian state secrets to the KGB of Belarus.
“Evidence collected shows that, starting in 2024 and continuing to the present, the suspect, who previously held leadership positions within the Information and Security Service of the Republic of Moldova, engaged in unauthorized disclosure of classified state information to representatives of a foreign power, namely officers of the State Security Committee (KGB) of the Republic of Belarus, under circumstances that endangered Romania’s national security,” DIICOT stated.
According to prosecutors, he allegedly met twice in Budapest with Belarusian KGB intelligence officers. DIICOT prosecutors emphasized that there are “reasonable suspicions that these meetings were intended for the transmission of instructions and the payment of services rendered.”
Officers of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) noted that the operation in this case “was a complex one.” SRI specified that the investigation was carried out in partnership with intelligence services from the Czech Republic, Poland, and Hungary, and that “in the final stage of the investigation” it also benefited from “the support of the intelligence service of the Republic of Moldova.”
“SRI, together with its national and international partners, will continue to closely monitor such security risks and will act firmly to protect national security,” the agency added.
Alexandru Bălan, the former deputy director of the Moldovan intelligence service, was taken to the DIICOT headquarters in Bucharest on Tuesday morning, where he will be questioned.
It seems that the collaboration to expose the espionage network was greater. Romanian intelligence services collaborated with those from Hungary and the Czech Republic to dismantle a Belarusian espionage network operating in Europe.
