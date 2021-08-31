Ex-PSD leader Liviu Dragnea targeted in a new corruption file

The former PSD chairman Liviu Dragnea is investigated in a new corruption file, related to sums used from the party’s funds for exotic vacations. Dragnea was released on parole from prison in July, after having served over two years of jail time.

The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) would have asked PSD to say if, the party had organized political events to exotic destinations such as Bali, the Dominican Republic, Punta Cana or Doha during 2018-2019, political sources revealed, as quoted by Hotnews.

The DNA address mentions several people who would have accompanied Liviu Dragnea in these exotic holidays on PSD’s expense: Adrian Mladinoiu (Dragnea’s former aide), Irina Tănase (his lover), Mircea Drăghici ( PSD former treasurer, currently imprisoned for using the PSD money on personal grounds), as well as other people who are not PSD members.