Ex-SIS Deputy Alexandru Bălan Arrested Over Belarus KGB Ties

Alexandru Bălan, former deputy head of the Intelligence and Security Service (SIS) of the Republic of Moldova, accused by DIICOT of having transmitted Romanian state secrets to the intelligence services of Belarus, has been placed in pre-trial detention for 30 days.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal announced that “the proposal for pre-trial detention was admitted” and that Alexandru Bălan will remain in custody for the next 30 days.

DIICOT officially stated that he was detained and charged with “attempted treason through the transmission of state secrets, in continued form.”

DIICOT described him as “a 47-year-old defendant, holding dual Moldovan and Romanian citizenship, investigated for the crime of attempted treason through the transmission of state secrets, in continued form.” This refers to Alexandru Bălan, the former deputy head of Moldova’s SIS. The Bucharest Court of Appeal was scheduled to decide, in a hearing starting around 2 p.m., whether to approve DIICOT’s request for his preventive arrest.

DIICOT accused him of being “involved in unauthorized disclosure of state secrets, in a way that endangered Romania’s national security,” to the Belarusian KGB. According to prosecutors, he allegedly met twice in Budapest with Belarusian intelligence officers. DIICOT prosecutors emphasized that there were “reasonable suspicions that these meetings were intended for delivering instructions and making payments for services rendered.”

According to Digi24.ro sources, Alexandru Bălan became deputy head of Moldova’s intelligence services in 2016 with the support of Vladimir Plahotniuc. The same sources explained that Bălan had collaborated with Russia’s intelligence service. Later, he allegedly began working with Belarusian intelligence because officers from Lukashenko’s country can operate more easily than Russian agents within the European Union, the sources added.

Spy network dismantled across several European countries

The DIICOT and SRI investigation was carried out with assistance from authorities in Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and, at the final stage, Moldova.

On September 10, Moldova announced the expulsion of a Belarusian diplomat. Meanwhile, Poland announced the day before that it had arrested a spy and would expel a Belarusian diplomat, a measure also taken by the Czech Republic.