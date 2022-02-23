False bomb alert at Europa FM radio in Bucharest. Office building evacuated

A bomb alert was announced Wednesday at Oregon Park in Pipera, where the Europa FM radio station also has its HQs, and the building has been evacuated. Virgin Radio also had their station their. Both Europa FM and Virgin Radio’s programmes were interrupted for almost 40 minutes.

After extensive searches, the bomb experts concluded it was a false alarm.

Radio man Catalin Striblea said the threat was sent to their office, precisely targeting Europa FM radio while intelligence and Police squads checking the building, to see if it is just a prank.

“I know you expect us to have Romania live. Unfortunately, we do not have Romania live and we changed the program with music. (…) We hope it’s just a prank (… )This is the reason why we do not have the usual broadcast on Europa FM “, said Cătălin Striblea, in a live on Facebook.

Some hundreds of people have been evacuated from the office building, while Police was conducting extensive checks.

The Capital Police reported that, around 13:00hrs, a person called 112, announcing there is an explosive device at the Oregon Park building, where Europe FM is located.