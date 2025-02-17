Financial Times: Trump Admin Pressures Romania on Tate Brothers
The Trump administration has pressured Romanian authorities to lift travel restrictions on Andrew Tate, a supporter of the US president who is facing criminal charges in Bucharest, the Financial Times reports.
Andrew and his brother, Tristan Tate, who have dual US and British citizenship, were arrested in Romania in 2022 and charged with human trafficking, rape and money laundering, as well as forming an organised crime group. They have denied the charges.
The Tate brothers’ case was first raised by US officials in a phone call with the Romanian government last week and was then pursued by Trump’s special envoy, Richard Grenell, when he met with the Romanian foreign minister at the Munich Security Conference, three sources familiar with the matter told the Financial Times.
Another FT source said a request had been made to return the Tate brothers’ passports and allow them to travel while they await the conclusion of legal proceedings.
Romanian Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu declined to comment on the exchange with Grenell. His spokesman said Hurezeanu had initiated the meeting and that the two had “known each other for a long time,” as both were ambassadors to Berlin during Trump’s first term.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002