Firefighter sentenced to prison in the Colectiv case, detained in the Republic of Moldova

Antonina Radu, former employee of Bucharest Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, sentenced in the Colectiv case to 8 years and 8 months in prison on Thursday, was caught in the Republic of Moldova.

The 43-year-old woman had been put under APB after the police did not find her at home. “Following the international police cooperation, between the Romanian Police and the authorities of the Republic of Moldova, on May 13, 2022, the 43-year-old woman, convicted by the final decision of the Bucharest Court of Appeal, in the Collective case, was located in the Republic Moldova“, announced the Romanian Police.

The police searched for Antonina Radu both at home and at work on Thursday, as soon as they received the warrant for the execution of the sentence in the Colectiv file. Unsuccessfully, however, the woman was not found by investigators.

Antonina Radu was prosecuted by the Romanian Police for the execution of the prison sentence ordered by the Bucharest Court of Appeal. On Thursday, ISU firefighters Antonina Radu and George Petrică Matei received a final sentence of 8 years and 8 months in prison for the offenses of abuse of office and usurpation of office in the Collective case. In 2015, they were prevention officers-inspectors with the rank of captain within the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) Bucharest – Ilfov.