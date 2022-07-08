Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead during an election event

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while delivering a speech at an election event in Nara, the BBC reports. Two gunshots were heard before the former prime minister collapsed. After being in critical condition and with doctors “fighting to save his life”, Abe eventually died due to the wounds. The attacker was detained and allegedly used a handgun, according to Reuters.

The Japanese press reported that Abe was in cardiac arrest after being shot in the chest, but no death was declared on the spot. According to sources quoted by a political leader, the former prime minister was allegedly transfused. He was shot in the neck and chest and lost a lot of blood.

After hours of struggling to keep him alive, unfortunately doctors pronounced the death, as announced by the Japanese public broadcaster.

[Breaking News] Officials say former Japanese Prime Minister #Abe Shinzo has been confirmed #dead. He was reportedly #shot during a speech on Friday in the city of #Nara, near Kyoto.https://t.co/bZpiKm8wIN — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) July 8, 2022

The suspect, a man in his 40s, told Police he is “discontent” with the former Japanese prime minister and that he intended to kill him, according to NHK public TV, quoted by Reuters. The suspect is in police’s custody. The attacker would be a 41-year-old man, a former member of the maritime defensive forces. He allegedly used a handmade pistol.

The man, named Tetsuya Yamagami, is originally from the city of Nara, where the attack took place. Eyewitnesses say he was immediately taken away by security officers.

The current Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said, according to Reuters, that an investigation into the attack would be opened, stating that “I want to believe that there were enough security measures” at the event and “this will be investigated”.

As the images presented by the local press and which went viral show, there were not many people at the election event where Abe was giving his speech, and the guard does not seem to be rigorous. As for the carrying of weapons, Japan has strict rules. The prime minister also said that the reasons for the attack are not clear.

Shinzo Abe, 67, was one of Japan’s longest-serving premieres. He held this position during 2006-2007 and in 2012-2020.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis condemned the attack.

Strongly condemn the shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister @AbeShinzo. In these very difficult moments, our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and the people of Japan! — Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) July 8, 2022

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also said he was deeply shocked by the news of the attack on Shinzo Abe as he addressed voters and sent a message of solidarity.

Deeply shocked by the heinous shooting of @AbeShinzo as he was addressing voters. My thoughts are with him and his family. #NATO stands with the people of our close partner #Japan and PM @kishida230. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) July 8, 2022