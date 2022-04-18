Former leader of the subway trade union Ion Rădoi, sent to court by DNA

Former leader of the Trade Union of the subway Ion Rădoi was sued by the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) for crimes of influence peddling and of using authority by a person holding a leadership position in a union, with the aim of obtaining undue benefits (7 material documents) and for blackmailing the manner in which the commercial spaces in the subway stations were operated and managed, between September 2017 and July 2021.

Ion Rădoi is under judicial control. He was sued as president of the Unitatea – Sindicatul Liber din Metrou (U.S.L.M.) union and in fact administrator of SC Sindomet Servcom SRL (a company owned by U.S.L.M.), together with a natural person, administrator of some companies. The latter is accused of complicity in the crime of using influence or authority by a person holding a leadership position in a union, with the aim of obtaining undue benefits (3 material acts).

The file concerns the way in which Ion Rădoi allegedly used his influence and authority as a union leader to obtain undue benefits from the operation and administration of commercial spaces in subway stations and subway access routes, between September 2017 and July 2021.

According to prosecutors, Rădoi allegedly used his influence and authority as a trade union leader with decision-makers from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and the management of SC Metrorex SA “to achieve personal goals or group interests, unrelated to social dialogue or protecting rights employees”.

The trade union’s company allegedly illegally collected over 10 million lei for the subway spaces.