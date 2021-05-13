Former PSD mayor Marian Vanghelie, sentenced to 11 yrs and 8 months in prison for corruption

Former Social Democrat mayor of Bucharest’s district 5 has been sentenced to 11 years and 8 months in prison in a corruption file where he is charged with bribe taking and abuse of office. The ruling has been pronounced by the Bucharest Tribunal after a trial that lasted six years.

The ruling is not final though and it can be challenged to the Supreme Court.

The judge of the Bucharest Tribunal also admitted the civil action against the former mayor and compelled Marian Vanghelie to pay EUR 15 million, as damage to property.

Other three people have been sentenced in the same file to 3 to 8 years in prison.

Marian Vanghelie was prosecuted by the DNA in July 2015, charged with nine deeds of abuse of office and bribe taking and seven deeds of money laundering, some of the deeds committed to favour businessman Marin Dumitru in concluding contracts. The total value of the contracts mounted around RON 738,019,000.

According to the indictment, during 2006-2014, Marian Vanghelie, as mayor of District 5 Bucharest, with the support of Mircea-Sorin Niculae and in part by Maura Ciocan, requested and received from Marin Dumitru undue benefits amounting to about EUR 30,403,000, as ‘commission’ of 20% of the receipts.