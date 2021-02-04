Fugitive ex-intelligence officer Daniel Dragomir, sentenced to prison for corruption, surrendered in Bari, Italy

Former intelligence officer Daniel Dragomir, sentenced in Romania to 3 years and 10 months in prison for corruption – influence peddling, money laundering and forgery, and who had been on the run for some time, has surrendered to the Italian police authorities in Bari, reads a Police press release.

An APB was issued against Daniel Dragomir after he had fled Romania in June last year. The former officer of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) is sentenced to prison in the file where he is accused of taking EUR 460,000 from businessman Rami Ghaziri in order to protect his businesses.

Daniel Dragomir fled the country a day before the court sentenced him to prison and he could leave Romania freely as he was targeted of no movement restriction. Besides, he allegedly took advantage of Hungary’s decision to give up the obligation of quarantine for Romanians who crossed the border.

Dragomir was also prosecuted by DIICOT in July 2020 in the Black Cube file, being charged of masterminding the operation of spying in the former anti-corruption chief prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi and her family after he would have hired the Israeli firm Black Cube for that. He is also accused of setting up an organized criminal group, of instigation to illegally accessing a computer system, instigation of unauthorized transfer of computer data and complicity to other illegal operations.