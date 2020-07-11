Fugitive former anti-organized crime chief Alina Bica arrested in Italy
Bica was sentenced to 4 years in prison for aiding and abetting in this case in November 2016; the sentence remained final in June 2018.
In March 2019 the Supreme Court overturned the sentence based on the Constitutional Court ruling on the illegal structure of five-judge panels.
However, Alina Bica’s appeal was rejected this Wednesday and the sentence handed down in November 2016 was upheld.
According to the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), in 2013 businessman Ovidiu Tender asked Alina Bica to help him obtain a suspended sentence in the RAFO file which was in the dockets of the Bucharest Court. Bica followed suit and asked her subordinates at DIICOT to seek a suspended sentence for Tender.