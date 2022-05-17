Fugitive Sorin Oprescu reportedly caught in Athens

Former mayor of Bucharest Sorin Oprescu – sentenced last Friday to 10 years and 8 months in prison for corruption and prosecuted by the Romanian Police after fleeing Romania – was detained in Athens, according to judicial sources.

Sorin Oprescu had been put out on APB by the Romanian Police and a European arrest warrant was issued in his name, after he was not found by the police and did not surrender to be imprisoned.

The former Bucharest mayor was charged with three counts of bribery, organized crime and abuse of office. The object of the flagrant in 2015 was the amount of 25,000 euros, received by Sorin Oprescu from a former director of the Cemeteries Administration. During the searches carried out at his home at that time, in addition to the 25,000 euros, sums of money were also found, which the former mayor could not justify in front of the investigators.

The ruling was handed down by the Bucharest Court of Appeal after more than 6 years of trials, the case sent to court by DNA in November 2015.

Thus, Oprescu received 6 years and 6 months in prison for setting up an organized criminal group, in an aggravated version, 6 years in prison for bribery, 3 years in prison for abuse of office, 3 years and 6 months in prison for committing the crime of money laundering. money. After merging the sentences, the court applies the heaviest prison sentence – 6 years and 6 months imprisonment, to which is added the mandatory increase of 4 years and 2 months imprisonment, following the former mayor of the Capital to serve the resulting sentence of 10 years and 8 months imprisonment. From this punishment will be deducted the period of detention, pre-trial detention and house arrest from September 6,2015 to January 14, 2016, including.