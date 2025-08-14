On Thursday, the Ministry of Labor put up for public debate the draft law amending and supplementing certain legal acts in the field of service pensions. The draft provides for magistrates to retire at the standard age in the public pension system, the introduction of a minimum work experience requirement of 35 years, and the limitation of the net amount of the service pension to 70% of the net income from the last month of activity. Judges of the Constitutional Court are exempt from these provisions, as their status is regulated by a separate law.

The draft normative act provides for: establishing the retirement age for the personnel covered by the draft with reference to the standard retirement age in the public pension system; introducing a minimum work experience requirement of at least 35 years; setting the pension amount at 55% of the calculation base, represented by the average gross monthly base salaries and bonuses for which social security contributions were paid during the last 60 months of activity before retirement, with the net service pension capped at 70% of the net income from the last month of activity; a new phasing of assimilated seniority periods used to calculate the qualifying period for the service pension until 2029; a new phasing of the increase in the retirement age for magistrates by adding an additional 1 year and 6 months annually until 2036; introducing the possibility of early retirement upon reaching a minimum of 35 years in the relevant functions, with an annual penalty of 2% until the standard public pension age is reached; amending the provisions on the 1% bonus and pension indexation, so that these apply only to those already retired or meeting retirement conditions, without taking into account seniority accrued after the law enters into force for the 1% bonus.

In addition, transitional rules are to be introduced concerning the maintenance of pension decisions and the granting of rights as regulated under the previous legislation to those meeting the retirement conditions by October 1, 2025—the date the law enters into force—as well as aligning similar provisions from Law No. 567/2004 and Law No. 361/2023 with those in Law No. 303/2022.

CCR judges exempt from these provisions

Judges of the Constitutional Court are excluded from these regulations. “The status of CCR judges, including pensions, is governed by Law No. 47/1992 on the organization and functioning of the CCR. If they continued to be mentioned in Law No. 303/2022, we would have had legislative parallelism—two laws regulating the same situation but in different ways—which would breach the principle of legality and legal certainty under Article 1, paragraph (5) of the Constitution. Moreover, it is only natural to have different regulations—the situations are entirely different, and the most important changes would not apply anyway. For example, Law No. 303/2022 requires 25 years of service as a judge or prosecutor to retire, whereas CCR judges have a maximum nine-year mandate. Similarly, the position of CCR judge is not subject to a retirement age—we cannot require CCR judges to retire at 65, as with other magistrates. In essence, the special regulations for judges and prosecutors cannot apply to CCR judges. Therefore, the status of CCR judges will continue to be governed solely by Law No. 47/1992, and any changes will be made in the future by amending this law,” said Government spokesperson Ioana Dogioiu, citing expert opinions.

According to the law governing CCR activity, “Judges of the Constitutional Court with at least 25 years of experience in legal activity or higher legal education, regardless of age or retirement date, are entitled, upon request, to a service pension equal to 80% of the calculation base represented by the gross monthly base salary and related bonuses. For each year exceeding the mentioned seniority, the pension is increased by 1% of the calculation base, without exceeding it. The pension thus determined is updated in relation to the gross monthly base salary and related bonuses of CCR judges. The service pension is recalculated, upon request, by adding the seniority acquired in the position of judge after the date it was established.”

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan stated on Digi24, when asked whether magistrates had made any counterproposal to the plan to reform special pensions, that on Monday he would meet with magistrates’ associations.

“From the discussions we have had, apart from contesting these measures—namely that the retirement age is set at the standard age, i.e., 65 years, as is normal, and that the pension cannot exceed 70% of the value of the last net salary—these were, of course, the most strongly contested aspects, along with their wish for a longer transition period between current and new provisions. We have not reached a solution,” the prime minister said.

Nevertheless, Bolojan stressed that “all these laws must be part of the second package, because they have effects not only on social justice, but also on structural aspects in administration and healthcare. We are talking about huge sums of money which, in one form or another, as I have said, we can no longer carry on our backs.”