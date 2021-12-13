Hacker from Craiova broke the networks of several large companies in Romania and abroad, demanded rewards in Bitcoin

A man from Craiova who tried to blackmail several companies from Romania and abroad was detained after a search by DIICOT.

Prosecutors from the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), together with judicial police officers from DCCO and BCCO Craiova, conducted a house search on December 13, in the municipality of Craiova, at the home of a person suspected of committing crimes of illegal operations with computer devices or software, unauthorized access to a computer system, unauthorized transfer of computer data, illegal interception of a computer transmission and blackmail.

The suspect, through various methods, managed to gain access to the computer networks of some companies (medium and large) in Romania, but also in other states, from where he extracted large volumes of data. He later used the data to blackmail the injured parties, threatening to expose them to the public, and demanding in exchange various sums of money in cryptocurrency.

The criminal activity was documented with the support of Europol and the FBI, and the activities were attended by specialists from Europol – EC3.