Half-ton of cocaine found in banana boxes at a fruit and vegetable warehouse near Bucharest

Half a ton of cocaine worth about 25m euros was found in banana boxes at a fruit and vegetable warehouse in Chiajna, near Bucharest. The drugs came from Columbia, were brought to Europe through the port of Antwerp in Belgium, then the goods entered the country through the Port of Constanta and arrived at the warehouse in Chiajna.

According to judicial sources quoted by Free Europe, the importer immediately notified the authorities when he discovered that he had received cocaine instead of bananas.

The Romanian Police and DIICOT told a press release, that the policemen of the Bucharest Organized Crime Brigade, together with the DIICOT prosecutors, discovered, in a warehouse in Ilfov County, 503 kilograms of cocaine, hidden in 35 boxes of bananas. The respective amount of cocaine would have arrived on the Romanian territory in a transport of approximately 20 tons of bananas, from Columbia, purchased from a state of the European Union.

The market value of drugs is about 25 million euros. The drugs have a purity of 98%.

The police did not mention though how it was possible for the drugs to enter the country without being discovered at the border.

However, according to a report by the Court of Accounts, mobile scanners in customs have been defective since August 2016 and the necessary funds for maintenance have not been allocated. As of February 2018, the equipment is no longer authorized for operation.

We remind you that in March 2019, the authorities discovered about a ton of cocaine on the Black Sea coast. The drugs were packaged in packages that were found scattered on the shores of the Romanian coast.