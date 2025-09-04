High Court Challenges Judges’ Pension Law at CCR

Judges of the High Court of Cassation and Justice decided on Thursday to notify the Constitutional Court regarding the unconstitutionality of the law amending the special pension system for judges and prosecutors, for which the Bolojan Government assumed responsibility in Parliament. The supreme court argues, among other things, that “the importance of the service pension in the context of the principle of judicial independence has once again been ignored.”

The Bolojan Government’s law, which triggered protests in courts and prosecutor’s offices through suspended activity, stipulates that magistrates’ pensions may not exceed 70% of the last net salary received, compared to 80% of the last gross salary received, as is currently the case.

Another amendment is that in order to retire, magistrates must have 35 years of service, while at present they can retire with 25 years of service. The retirement age would gradually increase to 65 years.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan was asked on Tuesday, during a press conference, whether he would resign if the magistrates’ pension bill were struck down by the Constitutional Court. “When you have an important project that is a benchmark for taking similar decisions, if it does not pass, it is hard to assume that the Government still has the legitimacy to come forward with similar measures in other areas,” Ilie Bolojan replied.

The supreme court, led by Judge Lia Savonea, convened the united sections of magistrates on Thursday, who decided to challenge the law before the Constitutional Court, claiming that 8 articles of the legislation are unconstitutional. The decision to refer the matter to the Constitutional Court was taken unanimously.

In the 39-page referral, the High Court details the reasons why, in its view, the new law on magistrates’ service pensions is unconstitutional.

The ICCJ accuses the Government of adopting the new law without the opinion of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) and in violation of the legal provisions regarding the assumption of responsibility.

At the end of its referral to the Constitutional Court, the High Court also makes reference to the pensions of clerks and auxiliary staff in courts and prosecutor’s offices.

The ICCJ argues that clerks’ pensions, under the new regulation, can no longer be considered service pensions, since the increased requirements for seniority and retirement age, combined with the reduced percentage applied to the calculation base, make them almost identical to pensions granted under the general law. The reform of the special pension system for magistrates was among the five bills in the second fiscal package for which the Bolojan Government assumed responsibility in Parliament on Monday. It was the only bill against which the opposition parties did not file a motion of no confidence.

The bill reforming magistrates’ pensions was strongly criticized by the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) and sparked protests in courts and prosecutor’s offices across Romania, with activities being suspended. The draft law triggered strong reactions within the judiciary and led to the suspension of work as a form of protest.

Until 2036, there will be transitional provisions — magistrates will have an additional one year and six months added to the retirement age each year, meaning the retirement age will gradually increase. From 2036, the retirement age will be 65.

The draft law on changes to magistrates’ pensions includes the following amendments:

Setting the retirement age for magistrates at the standard age in the public pension system, namely 65 years.

To qualify for retirement, magistrates will need 35 years of service. Currently, they can retire with 25 years of service.

Magistrates’ pensions may not exceed 70% of the last net salary received. Currently, they amount to 80% of the last gross salary received.

For magistrates currently in office: a new phased increase in the retirement age, adding an extra 1 year and 6 months annually until 2036.

Magistrates will still be able to retire early, provided they have 35 years of service, but if they have not yet reached the age of 65, an annual penalty of “2% will be applied until they reach the standard retirement age in the public system.”

If the bill passes the Constitutional Court, it will come into effect on October 1, 2025.