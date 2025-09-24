Horațiu Potra, internationally wanted, was caught in Dubai
The leader of the mercenaries sent to trial, along with Călin Georgescu, was caught in Dubai, according to Antena 3 and Digi24. He fled the country and was wanted. Horațiu Potra is accused of attempting to commit acts against the constitutional order, failure to comply with the weapons and ammunition regime, failure to comply with the explosives regime, any operations with pyrotechnic articles carried out without right and public instigation.
Potra was sent to trial last week by the Prosecutor General’s Office, along with former candidate for the 2024 presidential elections, Călin Georgescu, and 20 other people, in a case regarding the commission of acts against the constitutional order.
