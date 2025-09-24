Horațiu Potra, internationally wanted, was caught in Dubai

Horatiu Potra, his son Dorian Potra, and another family member, Alexandru Potra, fled Romania at the beginning of the year and were placed on an international wanted list. Arrest warrants were issued for them in February.

Charges

Călin Georgescu is identified in the investigation as the mastermind behind the entire plan to seize levers of power.

“The defendants Georgescu Călin and Potra Horațiu discussed a plan according to which the latter, together with individuals from his social circle with military training or operational capacities specific to military preparation, were to carry out on December 8, 2024, in Bucharest, in the context of protest actions, violent actions of a subversive nature aimed at diverting the peaceful character of the protests into manifestations characterized by violence. The strategy aimed, through emotional and behavioral contagion combined with the manipulation of collective emotions, in a moment of maximum social tension, to change the constitutional order or hinder the exercise of state power,” investigators stated.

As part of the plan, Horațiu Potra organized and led a paramilitary group of 21 people. Within this group, it was decided to travel to Bucharest in seven vehicles, and upon arrival, the members were to trigger protests against state authorities, designed to engage and gain widespread public support.

The protests were intended to be diverted into violent actions capable of completing Georgescu’s revisionist agenda, specifically preventing the exercise of legitimate state power and ensuring a reconfiguration of the constitutional order, detached from its fundamental principles and the rules of the rule of law, thereby endangering national security.

On December 7, 2024, after organizing the travel arrangements and securing logistics—which included vehicles and a significant number of dangerous objects such as folding knives, daggers, long-blade knives, telescopic batons, pepper sprays, brass knuckles, axes and axe handles, two pistols, and 65 F4-category pyrotechnic materials (the most dangerous allowed for professional use, containing large amounts of explosive substances capable of causing strong explosions, serious injuries or death, fires, or significant property damage)—the group began their organized movement toward Bucharest.

However, Potra and his mercenaries were intercepted in traffic while en route to the capital.

Călin Georgescu has been indicted by the General Prosecutor’s Office for complicity in attempted actions against the constitutional order and for the repeated communication of false information. The case will be heard at the Bucharest Court of Appeal.