Horațiu Potra, targeted in Romania by a preventive arrest warrant in a case of constitutional crimes, requested to be repatriated from Dubai to Romania to participate in the trial, his lawyer, Șerban Moga, told the media. He was currently targeted in Dubai by an extradition process.

“He wants to return to the country and participate in the trial and prove his innocence in the country. Some formalities have been filed in the United Arab Emirates. There will be no extradition process because Mr. Potra does not want to, he prefers to return to the country and prove his innocence,” Moga said.

This repatriation procedure may take a few days to a few weeks, explained the lawyer.

“An agreement has been signed for him to return to the country; once here, he will be taken into police custody,” Moga stated.

Potra’s decision comes a day after the British publication The Guardian reported that several emissaries close to the Kremlin are working to prevent his extradition to Romania. The operation leader even acknowledged being supported by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition to Horațiu Potra, his son Dorian Potra and grandson Alexandru Potra, who are also under criminal investigation in the same case, have requested to return to Romania.

Potra’s Case

Horațiu Potra was arrested on September 24 at Dubai airport, along with his son and grandson, just before boarding a flight to Moscow. Asked by HotNews, lawyer Moga said he could not confirm whether a preventive measure is currently in effect against his client, citing case confidentiality.

The Romanian Ministry of Justice requested Potra’s extradition. Although Romania and the United Arab Emirates do not have an extradition treaty, it can proceed under a bilateral agreement. Horațiu, along with Dorian and Alexandru Potra, fled Romania earlier this year and were placed on the international wanted list. In February, preventive arrest warrants were issued for them.

The mercenary leader is being prosecuted by the General Prosecutor’s Office, alongside former 2024 presidential candidate Călin Georgescu and 20 other individuals, in a case concerning actions against constitutional order.

Charges against Horațiu Potra

With an arrest warrant in absentia, Horațiu Potra is accused of:

Attempting actions against constitutional order

Violating weapons and ammunition regulations

Violating explosive materials regulations

Unauthorized operations with pyrotechnic articles

Public incitement

His son, Dorian Potra, also arrested in absentia, is accused of attempting actions against constitutional order. Another relative is similarly prosecuted for attempting actions against constitutional order.

On the day the case was submitted to court, Attorney General Alex Florența stated that Romanian authorities have information Potra is seeking asylum in the Russian Federation.