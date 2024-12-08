Horațiu Potra, who provided security for Calin Georgescu, arrested in traffic

Horațiu Potra, former French Legion fighter and leader of Romanian mercenaries fighting in Congo, who is providing security for presidential candidate Calin Georgescu, and his close associates were stopped in traffic last night by police, according to media sources cited by G4Media, Digi 24 and Antena 3.

According to these sources, the Potra group allegedly traveled to Bucharest with prohibited objects to disturb public order and peace. Horațiu Potra is being questioned at the Prahova IPJ.

In the cars in which Potra and his associates were, edged weapons were found: machetes, knives and axe handles, as well as two pistols and pyrotechnic materials. The cars were stopped in traffic in Otopeni, Bucharest and in localities in Dâmbovița and Prahova counties. There were approximately 20 people in the cars. 2 drivers tested positive for prohibited substances. The police are conducting more checks, but there is this suspicion that Horațiu Potra’s relatives were drugged when they were driving to Bucharest.



A pistol and several knives were found in the car in which Horațiu Potra was driving, a Mercedes, model G. Large sums of money were also found. The police opened a case for “non-compliance with the weapons and ammunition regime” and “any operations with pyrotechnic articles carried out without permission”. The group would have gone to Bucharest to cause chaos, say police sources. Both Călin Georgescu and the leader of AUR, George Simion, incited people to go to the polls today. There was a hidden incitement to protests in Bucharest, and following those messages given by political leaders, police officers made several checks and found Horațiu Potra last night, around two o’clock. It was about several cars heading towards the Capital. Horațiu Potra, by the way, was in the Foreign Legion, was a mercenary and was seen on various occasions with people from Călin Georgescu’s entourage.