Horațiu Potra, who provided security for Calin Georgescu, arrested in traffic
Pistols and knives found in cars.
Horațiu Potra, former French Legion fighter and leader of Romanian mercenaries fighting in Congo, who is providing security for presidential candidate Calin Georgescu, and his close associates were stopped in traffic last night by police, according to media sources cited by G4Media, Digi 24 and Antena 3.
According to these sources, the Potra group allegedly traveled to Bucharest with prohibited objects to disturb public order and peace. Horațiu Potra is being questioned at the Prahova IPJ.
In the cars in which Potra and his associates were, edged weapons were found: machetes, knives and axe handles, as well as two pistols and pyrotechnic materials. The cars were stopped in traffic in Otopeni, Bucharest and in localities in Dâmbovița and Prahova counties. There were approximately 20 people in the cars. 2 drivers tested positive for prohibited substances. The police are conducting more checks, but there is this suspicion that Horațiu Potra’s relatives were drugged when they were driving to Bucharest.
