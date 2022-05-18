How was Sorin Oprescu caught? The former mayor was staying in an exclusive area of ​​Athens

The former mayor of the capital, Sorin Oprescu, sentenced to more than 10 years in prison, was caught in Athens, while allegedly trying to go to an island in the Aegean Sea. According to Greek media, Oprescu lived in an exclusive area, but did not intend to remain in the Greek capital.

The prosecutor’s office of the Greek Court of Appeal decided on Wednesday that Sorin Oprescu should remain in custody in Greece, and the Greek court will decide whether he will be extradited.

Oprescu was allegedly caught in the Glyfada region, a rich region in southern Athens. The richest people in Greece live in Glyfada, but it is a closely monitored area.

Greek doctor Nikos Koudounis reported to Digi24 the details about the arrest of the former mayor.

“This piece of news is front-page in Greece. Mr. Sorin Oprescu is currently at the headquarters of the Athens police. He was arrested yesterday in the Glyfada region, a rich region in southern Athens. That is the opening to the Aegean Sea. It is said that he was going to an island in Greece and then elsewhere. By no means did he want to stay in Athens. Now the police are looking to find out who helped him get into the country, where he was in Athens, who invited him to this house where he was caught. The latest news is that he also invoked a health problem so that he would not be extradited to Romania soon.”

“Glyfada is 15 minutes from the center of Athens, it is the area where you can easily rent a small ship and leave easily, in 15-20 minutes to be on the first Aegean islands. There are the richest, such as well-known footballers, singers, models. It is an area where you have to have enough money to rent or stay there. Someone helped him stay there. He had not rented anything. The police are looking for who helped him and what he wanted to do from there. It is difficult to stay there permanently, because the police will find you being a very well supervised area”, Koudounis added.

Former mayor of the capital, Sorin Oprescu, sentenced to 10 years in prison, remains in custody in Greece, until a decision is made regarding his extradition to Romania. Oprescu was summoned this morning before a court that asked him if he wanted to return to Romania, and he refused.

Under these circumstances, the judge decided that the former mayor should remain in custody. The decision remains valid until the commission that will judge Oprescu’s extradition request to Romania meets.